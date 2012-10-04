Singapore Real Estate Report Q4 2012 - New Market Research Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Singapore Real Estate Report Q4 2012" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2012 -- The Singapore Real Estate report examines the commercial office, retail, industrial and construction segments in the context of an increasingly volatile macroeconomic landscape, which is underscoring the increasingly cautious sentiment in Singapore's historically stable commercial real estate market.
With a focus on the commercial side of the real estate market, the report covers the city-state's rental market performance in terms of rates and yields, and examines how best to maximise returns in the commercial real estate market while minimising investment risk and exploring the impact of the government-led cooling on a market particularly susceptible to global dynamics. The key potential growth areas driven by increasing activity on the part of international investors and the potential of the domestic market are also explored, with corporate growth strategies looking to geographical diversification for expansionary opportunities.
Having allayed fears of a sharp slowdown in Q112, posting above-consensus 9.4% quarter-on-quarter growth, the 1.1% contraction reported for Q212 undermines any return tide which may have quelled market fears. While reports of a decrease in volume and activity characterise the news flow of 2012, the underlying attractiveness of the real estate market persists with sound fundamentals and investor demand anchoring performance. Our newly collected data covering the first six months of 2012 did not reveal any unpredictable, tangible effects of increasing market pessimism.
Key Points
- We continue to envisage further rounds of cooling measures, which may manifest through either direct or indirect channels, such as investor schemes.
- It appears that construction activity in 2011 surprised on the upside due to an unexpected surge in public residential building activities. We believe that public, rather than private, housing could continue to drive construction activity. This, along with the implementation of other projects in the commercial construction and urban railways sub-sectors, should lead to a recovery in Singapore's construction sector. Accordingly, we have revised up our growth forecasts for the construction sector to 3.8% (previously 3.1%) for 2012.
