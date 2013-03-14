"Singapore Retail Report Q1 2013" Published

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Singapore Retail Report Q1 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- The Singapore Retail Report examines the long-term potential of the local consumer market, but flags short-term concerns about the impact on Singapore's economic outlook of inflationary pressure as housing and transportation prices in the city-state continue to soar.
The report examines how best to maximise returns in the Singapore retail market while minimising investment risk, and also explores the impact of a more severe deterioration among Singapore's main trading partners (the US, the EU and China) on the Singaporean consumer and on the ability of producers and exporters to realise returns in the short term.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The report also analyses the growth and risk management strategies being employed by the leading players in the Singapore retail sector, as they seek to maximise the growth opportunities offered by the local market.
Singapore comes sixth (out of seven) in BMI's Asia Retail risk/reward ratings, although it outperforms significantly for risk.
Among all retail categories, consumer electronics will be the outperformer through to 2016 in growth terms, with sales forecast to increase by 20.7% between 2013 and 2016, from US$4.36bn to US$5.26bn as demand grows for higher-end product categories such as smartphones, HD TV sets, Blu-ray DVD players and entertainment notebooks.
In the competitive arena, BMI sees upside potential in government initiatives that should put the semiconductor and electronics industries on a long-term path to renewed viability.
Over the last quarter, BMI has revised the following forecasts/views:
- Our ongoing view is that Singapore's economy will have slowed in 2012 to a pace of 2.6% for the entire year (before witnessing a mild recovery to 3.6% in 2013) as the globally connected city-state's relatively healthy domestic economy battles the deleterious effects of languid external demand. Revised estimates for Q212 indicate that Singapore's GDP contracted by 0.7% in quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) annualised, seasonally adjusted (SA) terms (versus initial estimates of 1.1%), following a revised 9.4% expansion in Q112.
- BMI has revised its private consumption growth outlook down to 4.5% from 5.3% previously in line with H112 numbers, but we maintain a relatively sanguine outlook for the sector, and expect even stronger growth of 6.0% in 2013 as the economy bounces back from its middling 2012 performance.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Bulgaria Retail Report Q1 2013
- Indonesia Retail Report Q1 2013
- BMI India Retail Report Q1 2013
- China Retail Report Q1 2013
- Hong Kong Retail Report Q1 2013
- Argentina Retail Report Q1 2013
- Peru Retail Report Q1 2013
- Venezuela Retail Report Q1 2013
- Philippines Retail Report Q1 2013
- Chile Retail Report Q1 2013