Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Singapore Technologies Electronics Ltd.: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "Singapore Technologies Electronics Ltd.: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Singapore Technologies Electronics Ltd."



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Singapore Technologies Electronics Ltd." for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Singapore Technologies Electronics Ltd."

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited (STEL) is a provider of information communications technologies (ICT) system. The company designs, develops and integrates advanced electronics and communications systems for defense, commercial, industrial, government and public services applications. It also offers C4I (command, control, communication, computing and intelligence) solutions, homeland security solutions and intelligent building management systems. In addition, it provides wired and wireless communication solutions, rail and traffic management systems, modeling and training simulation, and managed services. It has presence in over 30 cities in 20 countries and markets its solutions to over 100 countries worldwide. The company operates as a subsidiary of Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. STEL is headquartered in Singapore.



Companies Mentioned



Singapore Technologies Electronics Ltd.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153039/singapore-technologies-electronics-ltd-aerospace-and-defense-company-profile-and-swot-report.html

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