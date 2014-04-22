Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Singapore Technologies Marine Ltd.: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "Singapore Technologies Marine Ltd.: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, recent developments, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Singapore Technologies Marine Ltd."



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Singapore Technologies Marine Ltd." for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Singapore Technologies Marine Ltd."

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Singapore Technologies Marine Ltd. (ST Marine) is a provider of turnkey shipbuilding solutions. The company specializes in shipbuilding, ship conversion and ship repair services. Its key products include coast guard patrol vessel, landing ship tank, patrol vessel and stealth interceptor, among others. Its key capabilities include commercial ship repair, environmental engineering, naval ship repair, ship conversion and shipbuilding. It offers design capabilities, supported by 3D modeling and CAD/CAM systems. In addition, it offers comprehensive life cycle service and support. The company operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, STSE Engineering Services Pte. Ltd. ST Marine is headquartered in Benoi Road, Singapore.



Companies Mentioned



Singapore Technologies Marine Ltd.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153040/singapore-technologies-marine-ltd-aerospace-and-defense-company-profile-and-swot-report.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

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United States

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