Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Singapore Telecommunications Report Q2 2014", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- BMI strong adoption of the latest products and services. Partially due to the country's small landmass and population size, the telecoms market has rapidly grown to a stage where it is approaching saturation. Next generation technologies, mobile and fixed, are therefore the next step in fostering new developments and revenue streams, and industry players - the regulator and operators - have rightly moved in that direction.
Key Data:
- We forecast Singapore's mobile sector will grow by only 1.2% annually between 2013 and 2018 owing to the high penetration and a shift in operators' strategies.
- The fixed-line market has started to contract earlier than we had expected, and we forecast the number of subscribers to decline to 1.7mn in 2018.
- Next generation fibre and LTE services are the future growth drivers for the Singaporean broadband industry, although we expect the growth momentum to be relative slow initially due to factors such as contract lock-in period. We forecast 11.7mn broadband subscribers in the country by end-2018.
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Risk/Reward Rating
Singapore is ranked second in BMI's latest Asia Pacific Telecoms Risk/Reward Ratings, with a telecoms rating score of 70.8. Despite having one of the smallest populations in the region, the country continues to harbour growth opportunities due to consumers' high purchasing power and strong appetite for new products and services, and the presence of large enterprises. A progressive regulatory environment, conducive for encouraging innovations and developments, is reflected in Singapore's industry risks score of 90.0, the joint highest in the region.
Key Trends And Developments
In July 2013, three of Singapore's main network operators have acquired 4G radio spectrum at the reserve price. M1 got 8MHz of spectrum for US$104mn, Singapore Telecommunications (SingTel) received 100MHz of spectrum at a total price of US$136mn, and StarHub obtained 90MHz of spectrum for US $120mn.
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