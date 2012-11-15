"Singapore Telecommunications Report Q4 2012" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Fixed Networks market report from Business Monitor International: "Singapore Telecommunications Report Q4 2012"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2012 -- BMI View: Singapore's telecommunications industry has outperformed many of its regional peers with strong adoption of the latest products and services. Partially due to the country's small landmass and population size, the telecoms market has rapidly grown to a stage where it is approaching saturation. Next generation technologies, both mobile and fixed, are therefore the next step in fostering new developments and revenue streams, and industry players - the regulator and operators - have rightly moved in that direction.
Key Data:
- 3G subscriber growth is showing signs of weakness in light of maturity; we have further downgraded our expectations following a poor performance in H112.
- The number of fixed-line subscribers has remained flat for three consecutive quarters, suggesting that the start of a downtrend could materialise in the near future.
- Wireless technologies remain the main growth driver for the broadband industry, although the fibre broadband market is starting to take off.
Key Trends And Developments
Singapore Telecommunications (SingTel), StarHub and M1 launched NFC-based mobile services in August 2012. StarHub unveiled its digital wallet NFC service 'SmartWallet' on August 3, while SingTel and M1 launched their NFC mobile payment service on August 22. Meanwhile, Netherlands-based digital security systems specialist Gemalto has announced that NFC services management has gone live in Singapore. The service is driven by Gemalto's Allynis Trusted Services Manager (TSM) solution, which is hosted at the firm's local TSM datacentre. The project lines up a consortium of local partners, inclusive of operators, banks and service providers.
Despite issues hindering greater service adoption, the Infocomm Development Authority of Singapore reported that the number of fibre broadband subscribers reached 177,200 at the end of June 2012, up by 34.1% q-o-q.
