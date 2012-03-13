Fast Market Research recommends "Singapore - The Future of HNWIs to 2015: Emerging Global Capital of the Wealth Sector" from WealthInsight, now available
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2012 -- Singapore offers tremendous opportunities for the private banking industry as a result of its status as the top wealth management centre in Asia. This report not only provides detailed forecasts on expected HNWI asset allocation of Singapore's HNWI and UHNWI to 2015, but gives the reader the crucial insight necessary to effectively act on those projections. In addition to providing a comprehensive and robust background of the Singapore economy, including, uniquely, detailed analysis of economic and political risks to HNWI wealth creation, the report provides robust projections of the volume, wealth and asset allocation of Singapore's HNWI. The report also couches these findings in an analysis of Singapore's Wealth Management and Private Banking sector, and the opportunities therein. What really sets the report apart is its analysis and presentation of the demographic trends and findings of the proprietary WealthInsight HNWI Database.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Highlights
- Singapore has the highest population density of HNWIs in the world; approximately one in 30 Singaporean residents is a HNWI.
- There are just over 150,700 HNWIs in Singapore, with an average wealth of US$4.8 million per person and a combined wealth of US$730 billion.
- Singapore is the second-largest offshore private banking center in the world, after Switzerland.
- The Asia-Pacific wealth management sector (excluding Japan and Australia) grew from assets under management (AuM) of US$650 billion in 2007 to over US$1.3 trillion in 2011. Singapore on its own constitutes 30% of this figure with AuM of over US$550 billion. This is significantly larger than Hong Kong's wealth management and private banking industry, which has US$250 billion in AuM .
Scope
The report features:
- Independent market sizing of Singapore's HNWI
- Up to date and thorough analysis of the demographic breakdown of Singapore's HNWI
- Volume, wealth and allocation forecasts to 2015
- Details of the development, challenges and opportunities of the Wealth Management and Private Banking sector in Singapore
- Current insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth
- Family office information
Reasons to Get this Report
- The WealthInsight HNWI Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading database of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the HNWI Database comprises up to one hundred data-points on over 100,000 HNWI around the world. With the HNWI Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.
- Comprehensive forecasts to 2015.
- Information on sources of wealth for HNWIs by industry and other measures.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: American Express Bank, ANZ Bank, Bangkok Bank, Bank of America, Bank of China, Bank of East Asia, Bank of India, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi, BNP Paribas Singapore, Calyon, Citibank Singapore, Hong Leong Bank Berhad, HSBC Singapore, ICICI Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, MayBank, PT Bank Negara Indonesia, RHB Bank Berhad, JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Standard Chartered, State Bank of India, Bank of Singapore, DBS Bank, Far Eastern Bank, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp, Singapore Island Bank, The Islamic Bank of Asia, United Overseas Bank, Asiaciti Trust Singapore, ATC Trustees (Singapore), Citco Singapore, Credence Trust (Singapore), DBS Trustee, EFG Trust Company (Singapore), Galaxias Fiduciary Services, Scotia capital, Tricor Singapore, Trust Co (Asia), Asia Fund Services, ANZ-OCBC Bank, Islamic Bank of Asia, Financial Alliance, Henley Group, Meyado, Pacific Asset Management, Prime Partners, Theoria Capital Management, Tradition Singapore, Vickers Ballas, Alta Advisers, Finova, GS Wealth, Hans Rausing, IIFL Asia, Jordans, Makara Capital, Tano Capital, Swiss-Asia, NQ International, OAKS Family Office, Tano Capital, Tao Trust Group, Trident Trust Company, Unigestion, VP Bank-Singapore, Wynnes Family Office, Nean Wealth Advisors Ltd
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- India - The Future of HNWIs to 2015: Bourgeoning Wealth and Wealth Management Opportunities
- China - The Future of HNWIs to 2015: Opportunities for Wealth Managers and Private Banks
- Hong Kong - Future of HNWI to 2015: Centre of Finance, Centre of Wealth
- HNWI in Indian Wealth Management Industry - Trends, Analysis and Forecast (2010-2015)
- Global Top 10 Emerging Refining Markets - Analysis of Capacity, Demand, Supply, Margin and Competitive Scenario to 2015
- Global Top 10 Emerging LNG Markets - Analysis of Capacity, Trade Movements, Supply - Demand and Competitive Scenario to 2015
- The Future of the Offshore Drilling Industry to 2015 - Market Analysis, Capital Spend and Competitive Landscape
- The South African Defense Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016
- The Future of the South and Central America Oil Market, Forecasts and Trends to 2015 - Huge Offshore Finds Drive Investment Opportunities
- The Chilean Defense Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies Analyses and Forecasts to 2015