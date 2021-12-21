Singapore Top of ASEAN Region for Fintech Funding

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2021 -- As of November 2021, Singapore remains the top location in the ASEAN region in terms of the number of deals made by fintech firms. A total of USD$1.6 billion in investments was secured by Fintech firms in Singapore with almost half of the deals attributable to the city state. Indonesia took second place behind Singapore with USD$904 million in funding raised while Vietnam ranked third in the ASEAN region, raising USD$375 million after two mega rounds. The region as a whole saw a huge spike in Fintech funding this year with investment more than tripling over the figures recorded for the year before. One of the major drivers of this was investors focusing on firms they viewed as having a better chance of surviving the pandemic. However, in terms of the number of businesses being established in the Fintech sphere the numbers have slowed down somewhat, with 107 new companies set up in 2021, less than half the total for the year before.



Established in 2004, Selby Jennings is a financial technology recruiter with a broad spectrum of expertise and a finger on the pulse of the latest developments in the industry. As well as expertise as a financial technology recruiter the firm also works in a range of other interrelated fields, including corporate and investment banking, risk management, quantitative research and trading, private wealth management and legal and compliance. Clients range from innovative start-ups pushing the boundaries of what's possible in financial technology to international organisations extending the reach of this burgeoning area. Selby Jennings has also established a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and works with talented people keen to take a career-defining next step. The firm's role as a financial technology recruiter is to make the kinds of mutually beneficial connections that drive the sector forward - a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions ensure that these can be tailored to every need.



Selby Jennings is a leading specialist financial technology recruiter in the Asia Pacific region but that's not where the firm's expertise ends. The Singapore team is part of a worldwide workforce that numbers more than 1,000 and has unique international connections. For example, as part of the Phaidon International group - which operates across six countries - the firm is the go-to recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of industry-leading enterprises. Vital to the growth that has been achieved internationally is the strength of all local teams. The firm invests heavily in its own people, ensuring that consultants receive regular ongoing training and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. Today there are many different roles available via Selby Jennings, including Head of IT Applications, Triple A Plus Application Support Analyst [Wealth Management], Senior IT Support Analyst, Life Insurance Project Manager [Tier 1 Insurance Firm] and Sector Analyst.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates" commented Andrew McNeilis, Managing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings creates a range of recruitment solutions that are designed to support the growth of organisations across the financial services sector. Transforming the way that hiring is handled is a tool that any business can use to build in resilience and potential even in challenging times.