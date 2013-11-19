Singapore Top Personal Injury Lawyer Prasanna Devi Launches New Website to Further Assist Clients

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- The Singapore law firm Prasanna Devi & Co recently launched a new website that provides a valuable online legal resource to current and potential clients.



The site offers helpful information to remove some of the fear and uncertainty from the legal process and includes basic details regarding Singapore personal injury laws.



"Our new site is designed to be a useful personal injury law resource to our clients,” said lawyer Ms Prasanna Devi. “We certainly hope they will use it to answer their initial questions, and then let us guide them through the legal process personally."



The firm has strives to maintain high ethical standards while aggressively representing clients throughout Singapore in personal injury legal matters.



Potential clients will be at ease to know that Prasanna Devi has to date successfully won more that 500 cases for her clients.



One past client said “(I have) Gone through 3 accident claims in Singapore and I must say Prasanna did the best of all beyond my expectations. She is friendly, patient and most importantly caring towards her clients. She did a wonderful job in the claims that I need to be compensated.”



Website visitors learn how Ms. Prasanna can assist them with their legal issue. Since the firm was founded, it has developed a reputation for providing clients with personal, compassionate and effective representation.



About Prasanna Devi & Co

Prasanna Devi & Co offers legal counsel primarily in the following areas or personal injury law in Singapore:



- Road accidents

- Work and Industrial Accident

- Hit and Run

- Public Liability



The new website explains each practice area offered by the firm in greater detail. It also shares biographical information about Ms. Prasanna Devi. Serving clients in Singapore, the firm is dedicated to protecting the rights of Singapore personal injury victims and their families. Ms. Prasanna Devi has earned a stellar reputation in the Singapore legal community for her professionalism and success in pursuing personal injury cases. Watch a video here http://youtu.be/S8CahDWQXCg



For more information, please visit the firm’s website or call +65 6535 0959.



Prasanna Devi & Co,

101 Upper Cross Street,

#04-21 People’s Park Centre,

Singapore 058357

Tel: (65) 6535 0959

Fax: (65) 6535 0923