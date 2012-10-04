New Food market report from Canadean: "Singaporean Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Singapore to 2016"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2012 -- This report provides a top-level overview and detailed market, channel, and company-specific insights into the operating environment for foodservice companies.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This report is the result of Canadean's extensive market and company research covering the Singaporean foodservice industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast foodservice industry values at channel level, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and Singapore's business environment and landscape.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The Singaporean foodservice market has witnessed steady growth despite the global economic downturn, mainly due to a steady domestic economy, rise in tourism and demographic changes.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Growth in tourism, a stable economic environment, increases in the female working population, and a low level of inflation were the main drivers behind the growth in the foodservice industry. Additionally, the growth in health awareness and food safety concerns has helped to develop healthier and more nutritious eating habits.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Singaporean Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Singapore to 2016" provides a top-level overview and detailed market, channel, and company-specific insights into the operating environment of foodservice companies. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Singaporean foodservice value chain, and for new companies considering entering the market.
Key Features and Benefits
This report provides readers with unparalleled levels of detail and insight in to the development of the foodservice sector in Singapore
This report provides readers with in-depth data on the valuation and development of both the profit and cost sectors in the Singaporean foodservice market.
This report provides details on the number of outlets, transactions, average prices, foodservice sales, sales per outlet, and transactions per outlet per week, across nearly 50 sub-channels.
This report provides highly granular future forecasts and historic market data to aid market and strategic planning.
This report will help you to assess the impact of the economic recession and recovery on foodservice market growth.
Key Market Issues
The Singapore tourism industry in 2011 witnessed growth in tourist arrivals, with a 13.1% increase in the number of tourists since 2010. Such a high growth in the tourism industry has improved the performance of the foodservice industry, which contributed to 10% of the total tourism receipt in 2011, and is also expected to grow over the forecast period.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Din Tai Fung Food Republic Ramenplay, The Icing Room, Toast Box, McDonald's Restaurants Pte Ltd, PastaMania International Pte Ltd, The Soup Spoon Pte Ltd, Sakae Holdings Limited, Killiney International Pte Ltd, Crystal Jade Culinary Concept Holdings, Soup Restaurant Group Limited, Thai Village Holdings Ltd, Old Chang Kee Ltd. (Foodservice), Ya Kun International Pte Ltd, Rendezvous Hospitality Group, Kopitiam Investment Pte Ltd, Tung Lok Restaurants (2000) Ltd.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Danish Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Denmark to 2016
- Finnish Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Finland to 2016
- Japanese Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Japan to 2016
- Austrian Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Austria to 2016
- Turkish Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Turkey to 2016
- Brazilian Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Brazil to 2016
- United Arab Emirates Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in United Arab Emirates to 2016
- Italian Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice to 2016
- Canadian Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Canada to 2016
- Indian Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice to 2016