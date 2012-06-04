SingaporePRApplication.com Helps Clients Secure Permanent Resident Status

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2012 -- Thousands of foreigners apply for Singapore residency every year but the application process differs depending on the current status of the applicant. More than 10% of island’s population is made up of people with permanent residency status and the number of applicants increases each year. However, as the number of applicants increases, the amount of people who are granted permanent residency decreases and in 2010, only 30% of applications were successful.



Some foreigners are eligible to apply for permanent residency after they have worked in Singapore for at least 6 months, but there are also other routes, such as those available to investors and entrepreneurs and family members of a Singapore citizen.



Anyone who has tried to apply for a permanent residency visa through the Singapore immigration office will know that it can be a complicated and time consuming process. In addition to completing an application form, applicants must submit a number of supporting documents before the immigration department will process their request.



SingaporePRApplication.com was formed to help people apply for permanent residency in Singapore. Dan Lim, the M.D. of the leading immigration firm gave an insight into the company’s success, “With Singapore immigration policies becoming tougher than ever, knowing how to apply for a PR in Singapore correctly is crucial to a successful outcome. Our 90% track record at securing PRs for our clients speaks for itself and is unparalleled in this industry.”



SingaporePRApplication.com has been very successful on behalf of their clients with over 500 successes so far.



Visitors to the site are welcomed by a lady who invites them to watch a video that shows how the immigration process has tightened up over the last few years. Applicants can then complete a simple form to register for a free Singapore immigration consultation.



Singapore PR Application is honest and up-front, informing prospective clients that it will be unable to help them unless they have been living in Singapore for at least 1 year and earn a basic monthly salary of at least S$2,500.



The site also contains a plethora of testimonials from satisfied customers who obtained their permanent residency with the help of the company.



All SingaporePRApplication.com clients are also protected by a full 60-day money back guarantee in the unlikely event that the service they receive does not live up to expectations.



About SingaporePRApplication.com

SingaporePRApplication is an immigration consultancy firm in Singapore, helping expats and businesses with all employment pass and immigration matters. They are experts in how to apply for pr in Singapore. The company has a strong working relationship with the Ministry of Manpower and the Immigrations and Checkpoints Authority of Singapore.



For more information, please visit http://www.singaporeprapplication.com/