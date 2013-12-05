Fast Market Research recommends "Singapore's Cards and Payments Industry: Emerging Opportunities, Trends, Size, Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- In terms of the number of cards in circulation, Singapore's card payments channel grew at a review-period (2008-2012) CAGR of 8.52% and, in terms of transaction value, at a review-period CAGR of 8.12%. Over the forecast period (2013-2017), the card payments channel is expected to record a CAGR of 5.05% in terms of the number of cards in circulation and 7.35% in terms of transaction value. In terms of transaction value, the card payments channel is dominated by the debit card category which constituted 66.2% of overall card transactions in 2012. The category's channel share is projected to increase to 66.3% in 2017. The value of debit card transactions grew at a review-period CAGR of 7.28% and is expected to post a forecast-period CAGR of 7.46%. The debit card category is projected to record the largest growth in terms of transaction value as customers opt for income-based consumption over credit-fuelled consumption.
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Scope
- This report provides a comprehensive analysis of Singapore's cards and payments industry.
- It provides current values for Singapore's cards and payments industry for 2012 and forecast figures for 2017.
- It details the different macroeconomic, infrastructural, consumer and business drivers affecting Singapore's cards and payments industry.
- It outlines the current regulatory framework in the industry.
- It details the marketing strategies used by various bankers and other institutions.
- It profiles the major banks in Singapore's cards and payments industry.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to Singapore's cards and payments industry and each market within it.
- Understand the key market trends and growth opportunities within Singapore's cards and payments industry.
- Assess the competitive dynamics in Singapore's cards and payments industry.
- Gain insights into the marketing strategies used for selling various types of cards in Singapore.
- Gain insights into key regulations governing Singapore's cards and payments industry.
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