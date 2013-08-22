Singer and Songwriter Matt Hay to Perform Live at City Made on Friday, September 6, 2013

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- Matt Hay, local singer and songwriter, will be performing live at City Made on September 6, 2013. Matt is an aspiring musician and actor out of the Phoenix area.



His music can be enjoyed on his YouTube Channel at http://YouTube.com/MattHayOriginal, and at http://ReverbNation.com/MattHay.



About City Made

City Made is a art exhibition hosted at the City of Grace Downtown Campus. This Downtown Campus of City of Grace was originally home to Historic First Presbyterian Church and is located on Fourth Avenue and Monroe Street in downtown Phoenix.



The City Made art exhibition will open their doors from 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM on Friday, September 6, 2013. Multiple artists will be participating in this inaugural event. City of Grace is considering making the event a monthly family-centered addition to Phoenix First Fridays.