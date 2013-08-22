Singer John Michael Williams Releases New Video: "Our Mother"

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- John Michael Williams, singer, songwriter, director, and writer, recently announced the release of his new song and video, “Our Mother.” The new ballad is the last component of a trilogy of music videos inspired by Williams’ latest documentary, “Bridgend,” which investigates 99 suicide deaths in one small Welsh town.



Written by Williams, “Our Mother” is a powerful song that raises questions about the plight of humanity: war, loneliness, illness, uncertainty, and grief. The song’s somber video follows the storyline of several characters—a homeless man, a soldier and his wife, a family's struggle with cancer—as Williams narrates their struggles through life with the help of a unique voice and piano.



“When will we learn?” sings Williams. “What can we do? Look what we’ve earned. Now I’m praying to you…"Our, Mother, who art in heaven, please forgive us.”



The series’ two preceding videos, “I Believe in You” and “A World Without Love,” introduce us to the characters and their struggles; their sadness and promise.



The video for “I Believe in You” generated over 35 million views overnight without any extra promotion or marketing. As a result, “Our Mother” is also expected to go viral.



John has been involved with music, writing, and film from a young age. He has written a number of well-known children’s books, songs, scores, and scripts during his career. Williams is the recipient of several honors for his work, including “Best Music in a Film” and “Best Animated Film.”



Individuals interested in learning more about Williams and his work can visit www.johnmichaelwilliams.com for more information.



About John Michael Williams

John Michael Williams is a singer, songwriter, director, and writer. Williams is best known for writing and directing popular films such as “The Easter Egg Escapade,” “Bridgend,” and “Gloucester 18,” many of which received numerous honors and praise. He is also the author of several children’s books, including “Wondering William and the Sandman” and “Rules of the Road Toads.” Williams was the protégé of James Houghton, accomplished opera performer and Dean of Music at Boston University. For more information, please visit http://www.youtube.com/officialjmw