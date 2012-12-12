Singer Songwriter Jaylyn Ducati Wrote a Song Influenced by the Incidents of Hurricane Sandy

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2012 -- Jaylyn Ducati released the video for her emotional new song “Dust Again” . The dubstep inspired track is devoted to or reserved for the affected people of Hurricane Sandy . The video or graphic technique was instructed or directed by Adeola Alao .In late October 2012 , Hurricane Sandy crushed throughout the twenty-four states in the United States . The damage to NY and also NJ was disastrous , as well as the hurricanes registered record-high flooding . 100% of the downloads will be donated to the Red Cross to help out the affected people of Hurricane Sandy .



Jaylyn Is most popular for her newest track with Dubstep Superstar "Skrillex" and also her efforts to Mtvs "Jersey Shore soundtrack . Checkout to get more information about Jaylyn Ducati on Twitter .com/JaylynDucati and also obtain most recent information and facts from herself .To look at her this outstanding music track and her overall performance make sure you check out



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bxdiaxAPtHY&feature=youtu.be



Now download her record to support the Red Cross! http://www.cdbaby.com/cd/jaylynducati5



Recent works

Remixed by Grammy Award-winning dubstep phenom Skrillex , Jaylyn Ducati is prepared to haunt the thoughts of dance songs or melodies admirers with her infectious popular , “Disco Dangers” dropping , April 17 , 2012 on iTunes . “I feel just Marilyn Monroe today ,” croons Jaylyn , a 24 year old from Brooklyn , New York City . However the ugly secret behind the club-friendly track can be found in the lyrics . Jaylyn composed the track herself after getting away from a crazy ex partner who attempted to murder her .The track is all about her actual life experience with a guy a person that she admits , “almost drove her to the edge .” She discussed that he loved to see in pain her and even seeing her weep and he never ever supposed to adore her . You certainly will expect see even more of Jaylyn , whose composition of actual feeling and raw beats are simply just exactly what dance music is actually missing .



Regarding Singer/Writer Jaylyn Ducati

Singer-Songwriter , Jaylyn Ducati , was born in Brooklyn , New York City approximately twenty years ago . She has dedicated a significant part of this period to starting to become the name that she is at present ! Although growing-up , Jaylyn was believed to be the rebel who never ever actually adopted the rules and regulations . A lady with her own personal imagination of what exactly the entire world need to be . She started getting preparations to grab the whole world by storm of her music. This is often noticed very well in her songs as she disregards the limits of “genre” and also includes the perfect components of Pop nicely , Dance , and also Dubstep variations . Fortunate with an angelic tone of voice from start , Jaylyn proceeds to ideal her blessing . Additionally to learning music lessons at the acclaimed LaGuardia High School of Performing Arts , she has experienced the opportunity of getting personal coaching with the worldwide well-known Dr . William Riley ( who had as well mentored the likes of Celine Dion and Whitney Houston ) . Originally born to be an musician , she possesses powerful appearance and also voluptuous figure to enhance her bunch of abilities . To best all of it off , Jaylyn’s unique personality is absolutely nothing less than infectious ! She has that particular something which “lights up a room” whenever she walks right into it .



For Information Check Out

