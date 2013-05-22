Toronta, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- Hoping to raise $30,000 for production costs for the album she will title “The Women” the project will focus on positive examples of females who lead healthy, honest, and brave lives. “Jess’s commitment is to create intelligent, accessible, quality music and performances for a wide and diverse international audience.” said Megan Sparrow, a representative of McAvoy. “This is an integral chapter in her career. We know people will want to help her raise capital for what will be her thirteenth recording.”



A veteran artist McAvoy released her album “Into the Dark” in 2006 which received rave reviews in the Australian press. The raves included “Album of the Week” in Melbourne’s Beat magazine which called it “An album to treasure.” It received four an a half stars in The Age - also based in Melbourne - which reported, “…forget the rest, Jess McAvoy is one of the best.”



McAvoy’s follow-up album in 2008 as entitled “As the Sun Falls” and was met with even more support from the media in Australia. Support included multiple spins on Australian National Youth Broadcaster Triple J and substantial reviews in the print media and online. She also enjoyed the spinoff success of the single “The Sailor” from that album. “And now the time has come for Jess to make another great piece of art for the world.” added Sparrow.



Making a full length album that incorporates between ten and thirteen songs can be expensive to say the least. The working budget for “The Women” is $30,000 which will buy access to the finest musicians, time at Canterbury Studios in Toronto, and a stellar engineer by the name of Jeremy Derby. The budget includes the services of Kevin Killen who, amongst other incredible projects, has worked with U2 and Elvis Costello. He also mixed Tori Amos’ “Under the Pink” project. McAvoy plans to press “The Women” to vinyl and will create CDs as well as digital downloads.



