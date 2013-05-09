Singer Tony Poptamas New Release Talks of Love Found on Facebook

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- This week Romanian-Norwegian artist Tony Poptamas released to iTunes a new song that puts a modern spin on an old topic. Glimpsing the perfect girl and instantly falling in love is a longtime obsession for popular music. But only in Poptamas' song "A Girl On Facebook" does the subject fall in love after seeing her image online.



"This is a real life experience. I saw a girl's photo on FB and couldn't get her out of my mind for days. The song just naturally flowed from that," Poptamas said.



The video for "A Girl On Facebook" has gone viral racking up more than 300,000 views. See the video at http://youtu.be/GDH2LbMbUAs



Poptamas, who is known for his work as a country singer, made the departure to dance music for this song. "I intended for the song to be funny. I think people catch the humor and wink at how Facebook is influencing relationships today," Poptamas said.



See Poptamas' site at http://www.poptamas.com



Contact: Tony Poptamas

email: tonyms@gmail.com

phone: +47 90040954