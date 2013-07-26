Singer/Actress Di Lee Has Two Pending Hollywood Roles

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- Di Lee, Asian Serenity Princess and Unique Music Artist and Actress has two pending Hollywood roles lined up as well as an upcoming performance.



Di Lee is a media artist in Los Angeles, California. Her strong sense of culture and heritage comes from being a half Chinese, and half Italian, American. She is a multi-talented role model who takes her job seriously.



Di Lee has two pending Hollywood roles that she hopes to sign contracts with soon and potentially more.



Taking lines from her original poetry she then began writing and producing music and is now combining fashion, photo-art, music and acting into a cohesive and creative package.



About Di Lee

Internationally known singer and songwriter and music producer. She is the host and Executive Producer of “Di Lee & Friends” Internet Radio Show (coming soon) and world renowned model and actress.



For more information, please visit: http://www.dileemusic.com



Di Lee is represented by Eclectic Media Productions National PR firm.



Website: http://www.mediaproductions.tv



Shannon Rose

Eclectic Media Productions

813.389.0801

info@mediaproductions.tv