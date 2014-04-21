Singer/Songwriter Danielle Taylor Looks to Raise $65,000 via Rocket Hub to Fund 'The Chase,' Taylor's New Album to Be Produced by the Legendary Ken Caillat

Matawan, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Danielle Taylor is a singer/songwriter from Southern California who is about to embark on “an insane journey into the heart of sound. Trying to make a splash in the ocean of musical greatness is pretty tough these days. It takes talent, luck, perseverance and a whole lot of love and support.” That’s why Danielle has set up this campaign.



The objective of Danielle’s campaign is to raise funds for her new album “The Chase” and to then promote it. Danielle’s first release in 2011 was very successful and she is even more excited about this project because she believes it’ll be the greatest thing she has ever done. She will be working with the incredible Ken Caillat (produced Colbie Caillat's work as well as the famed "Rumors" album by Fleetwood Mac). Danielle will also be working with some of the best musicians in town at one of the most well known studios in Los Angeles – The Village. She’s set her sights on the moon and can’t wait to sparkle with the stars.



Danielle has fixed her funding goal at $65,000 to pay for production and recording with one of the music industry’s greatest and most established producers, Ken Caillat. She is appealing to everyone and anyone to back her project and be part of something BIG. Each contribution regardless of size will be rewarded with one or more unique gifts – Danielle believes sharing is caring and wants to give back to those who support her. She is also requesting people to share her project with everyone they know – banding together to show the world that corporations aren't the only ones making big waves.



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