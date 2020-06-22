Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2020 -- Single board computer market forecast report anticipates that industry revenue share will surpass $1 billion by 2025. Surging technical advancements in IoT and growing need for smart connected devices is expected to influence single board computer market trends in the coming years. Driven by the advantages such as lightweight, more power efficiency, and compact size in comparison with the multi-board computers, single board computer industry outlook is slated to expand.



Additionally, the features of single board computers are well integrated which helps to enable low cost of manufacturing and augments the components' demand throughout the various sectors.



Single board computers find applications in embedded systems, which are designed to perform a particular task and contain only input & output capabilities. For instance, a vending machine integrated with such systems is controlled by a set of operations and functions. These systems have no provision to add more hardware to the computer for capacity expansion. In addition, these systems are implemented in process control for complex robotic systems and processor-intensive applications. Furthermore, they are considered as excellent alternatives to microcontrollers, creating several opportunities for the single board computer market for the forecast period. For instance, Arduino is widely implemented for applications that include actuators and sensors. In addition, it is used for remotely piloted drones, digital books, and communication, among others.



However, limitations such as lack of standardization & compatibility, are hindering market growth. The standard format for these systems is sometimes not good enough for customers' particular needs. Moreover, applications requiring cable elimination and the use of special connectors find such computers unsuitable in several cases and limit their usage.



Technological advancements in the semiconductor industry and the growing popularity of the compactPCI (cPCI) technology are driving the single board computer market. Industrial technology requires cost-optimized products that are intelligent and suitable for rugged environments to ensure longevity. This technology enables platform configuration according to application requirements, which makes it scalable. In addition, the technology provides robustness, modularity, hot swap, system management, and dense computing performance. The compactPCI technology is being adopted for high-performance applications, including defense, machine control, transportation, energy, and mining, propelling the single board computer market. Growing adoption of these components in space applications is providing opportunities to players in the SBC market. Several space systems and equipment in which these components are integrated include simulators, mass memory, networking & communications, RADAR & SONAR systems, and electronic warfare & signal intelligence systems. Several major technologies, which are experiencing a high demand include xTCA, VME, and VPX, contributing to single board computer market growth.



North America is one of the major regions for the growth of the single board computer market. This is due to the adoption of these components across manufacturing and defense industries. In addition, a well-established IoT infrastructure in the region has been constantly driving the adoption of these computers in the region. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period owing to increased IoT spending in the region. Moreover, support from governments for the development of smart cities is further expected to fuel the single board computer market in this region.



Qualcomm Technologies, Shenzhen SINOVOIP Co. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors, ADI Engineering, Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Texas Instruments, Advantech Co., Ltd., ARM, Broadcom, Connect Tech, Inc, Eurotech S.p.A, NVIDIA, Toradex, Inc., and Xilinx, among others, are the key companies in the single board computer market.



