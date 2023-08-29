Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2023 -- According to a research report "Single-cell Analysis Market Projections for 2023-2028" outlines a compelling trajectory for this industry. The market, segmented by Cell Type (Human, Animal, Microbial), Product (Consumables, Instrument), Technique (Flow Cytometry, NGS, Microscopy, MS), Application (Research, Medical), and End User (Pharma, Biotech, Hospitals), is expected to flourish significantly. The projected expansion indicates a growth from USD 3.5 billion in 2023 to a substantial USD 7.1 billion by 2028, reflecting a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.3% throughout the forecast period.



The single-cell analysis industry is poised for remarkable advancements in the near future. Rapid progress in technology and innovative techniques are unlocking the immense potential of studying individual cells, revolutionizing various fields such as healthcare, biotechnology, and personalized medicine. Cutting-edge tools like single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq), mass cytometry, and microfluidics are enabling researchers to delve into the intricacies of cellular heterogeneity and uncover new insights into cellular functions, disease mechanisms, and therapeutic targets. As the cost and complexity of single-cell analysis continue to decrease, it is anticipated that this field will witness widespread adoption, leading to transformative discoveries, the development of novel diagnostics, and the identification of personalized treatment strategies. Moreover, advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning will enhance data analysis, aiding in the interpretation of complex single-cell datasets and facilitating the translation of findings into clinical applications. The future of single-cell analysis holds tremendous promise, empowering researchers and clinicians to unravel the mysteries of cellular diversity and paving the way for a new era of precision medicine.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Single Cell Analysis Market"



303 – Tables



53 – Figures



344 – Pages



Key drivers propelling this market surge include advancements in technology within the realm of single-cell analysis products, coupled with heightened Research and Development (R&D) activities witnessed across the pharmaceutical and biotechnology domains. The trend toward personalized treatment approaches is also playing a pivotal role, fostering the demand for innovative analytical techniques. Notably, the upswing in stem cell research activities further contributes to the market's expansion. Moreover, the escalating incidence of cancer underscores the need for refined analytical methodologies, augmenting the adoption of single-cell analysis techniques.



Key Player



Some of the prominent players in the single-cell analysis market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), 10x Genomics (US), Promega Corporation (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Standard BioTools (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland), Sartorius AG (Germany), DiaSorin S.p.A. (Italy), Takara Bio, Inc. (Japan), Fluxion Biosciences (US), Menarini Silicon Biosystems Inc. (Italy), bioMérieux SA (France), Oxford Nanopore Technologies (UK), Cytek Biosciences (US), Corning Incorporated (US), Apogee Flow Systems Ltd. (UK), NanoCellect Biomedical (US), RareCyte, Inc. (US), and On-chip Biotechnologies Co., Ltd. (Japan).



Single-cell Analysis Market Dynamics:



Drivers:



Technological advancements in single-cell analysis products

Rising prevalence of cancer

Increasing R&D in pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries for complex diseases

Growth in stem cell research

Growing focus on personalized medicine



Restraints:



High cost of single-cell analysis products



Opportunities:



High growth potential of single-cell sequencing

Integration of microfluidics in single-cell analysis

Emerging Asian markets



Challenges:



Standardization of protocols and data integration & quality control for developing cell therapies



The consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the product segment in the single-cell analysis market in 2022.



Based on product, the single-cell analysis market is broadly segmented into consumables, and instruments. In 2022, consumables accounted for the largest share of the single-cell analysis market for product. Due to the frequent purchasing of consumables as opposed to instruments, which are considered as a one-time investment, this segment has a larger market share in the market. Consumables' numerous applications in genetic research, exosome analysis, and RNA and DNA isolation are also anticipated to fuel market expansion. Each of these applications may require specific consumables tailored to the analysis method and target molecules.



The research applications segment accounted for the largest share of the application segment in the single-cell analysis market in 2022.



Based on applications, the single-cell analysis market is categorized into two segments—medical applications and research applications. In 2022, research applications segment accounted for the largest share of single-cell analysis market. Increasing government initiatives in stem cell research and the wide usage of single-cell analysis in cancer research are the major factors driving the growth of the research applications segment.



North America was the largest regional market for single-cell analysis in 2020.



North America accounted for the largest share of 44.9% of the global single-cell analysis market in 2020. This market is expected to reach USD 2,520.2 million by 2026 from an estimated USD 1,282.2 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 14.5%. North America's prominence in this market is mainly attributed to the presence of key market players, coupled with increasing R&D expenditure and federal funding.



Recent Developments:



1. In May 2023, Becton, Dikinson and Company launched BD FACSDiscover S8 Cell Sorter, new-to-world cell sorting instrument featuring two breakthrough technologies that enable researchers to uncover more detailed information about cells that was previously invisible in traditional flow cytometry experiments.



2. In June 2022, Merck KGaA collaborated with Agilent Technologies to advance Process Analytical Technologies (PAT). PAT, which is strongly encouraged by global regulatory authorities, is a key enabler for real-time release and Bioprocessing 4.0.



3. In August 2021, Danaher Corporation acquired the Aldevron. As previously announced, Aldevron will operate as a standalone operating company and brand within Danaher's Life Sciences segment.



Single-cell Analysis Market – Report Highlights:



- Market sizes are updated for the base year 2022 and forecasted from 2023 to 2028.



- Market challenges, key conferences & events in 2023–2024, and key stakeholders and buying criteria have been added to the market overview chapter.



- The new edition of the report provides updated financial information till 2022 (depending on availability) for each listed company in a graphical representation. This helps in the easy analysis of the present status of profiled companies in terms of their financial strength, profitability, key revenue-generating country/region, and business segment focus in terms of the highest revenue-generating segment.



- Recent developments are helpful in understanding market trends and growth strategies adopted by players in the market. In this market, the number of product launches has increased in the last three years (January 2020 to May 2023).



- Tracking the product portfolios of prominent market players helps to analyze the products in the single-cell analysis market. The new edition of the report provides an updated product portfolio of the companies profiled in the report.



- The market evaluation framework, market share analysis, and competitive leadership mapping of top 25 companies and 10 SMEs have been updated in the competitive landscape chapter of the report. The current version of the report includes the revenue share analysis of key market players from 2020 to 2022.



- The updated competitive leadership mapping is an output of a comprehensive study of the key vendors offering single-cell analysis products. The top 25 vendors were shortlisted from a list of 50+ vendors, evaluated based on the market share/ranking and product footprint, rated and positioned on a 2x2 quadrant referred to as the Company Evaluation Quadrant, and categorized as Stars, Emerging Leaders, Pervasive Players, and Participants.

The current edition considers the impact of the recession on the single-cell analysis market.