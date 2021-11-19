Single-Cell Analysis Market Worth $6.3 Billion by 2026 - Major Statistics & Growth Dynamics

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2021 -- According to the new market research report "Single-cell Analysis Market by Cell Type (Human, Animal, Microbial), Product (Consumables, Instrument), Technique (Flow Cytometry, NGS, PCR, Microscopy, MS), Application (Research, Medical), End User (Pharma, Biotech, Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Single-cell Analysis Market is projected to reach USD 6.3 billion by 2026 from USD 3.1 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Single-cell Analysis Market"

257 – Tables

57 – Figures

296 – Pages



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=171955254



The Growth in the single-cell analysis market is driven by factors such as technological advancements in single-cell analysis products coupled with increasing R&D in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, growing focus on personalized medicine, growth in stem cell research, and the rising prevalence of cancer.



The consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the product segment in the single-cell analysis market in 2020.



Consumables accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the frequent purchase of these products compared to instruments, which are considered a one-time investment. The wide applications of consumables in research and genetic exploration, exosome analysis, and isolation of RNA and DNA are also expected to drive market growth.



The research applications segment accounted for the largest share of the application segment in the market in 2020



Based on applications, the single-cell analysis market is segmented into research and medical applications. The research applications segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020. Increasing government initiatives in stem cell research and the wide usage of single-cell analysis in cancer research are the major factors driving the growth of the research applications segment.



Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=171955254



The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing region of the market in 2020.



The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the fast-growing pharmaceutical industry in this region, rising geriatric population, rising prevalence of cancer, and increasing government initiatives.



The prominent players in the single-cell analysis market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Merck KGAA (Germany), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Promega Corporation (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), Fluidigm Corporation (US), 10X Genomics (US), and Corning Incorporated (US).