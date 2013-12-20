Single? Hackensack Dating Experts Offer Holiday Dating Advice

Hackensack, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2013 -- Hackensack matchmaking service, New Jersey Singles, offers busy professionals the best holiday dating advice and services.



Everyone knows the jolly Christmas song lyrics “It’s the most wonderful time of year,” but for many local singles, they’re just not buying it this year. Their single status makes them envy friends, colleagues, and even family members during this time of the year—and it’s this single status that makes them feel uncomfortably alone in December—and many singles still believe that looking for a partner this time of year is next to impossible.



The holidays are presented as being fun, joyful, and uplifting, explains New Jersey Singles, but for many singles it can be expensive, stressful, and depressing. The matchmakers of New Jersey Singles explain that many singles are okay with their single status during the remainder of the year, but even for the most self-assured and poised individual it’s quite difficult over the holidays. They don’t want to be the only single one in the group, and they don’t want to face those relationship questions from family members at holiday gatherings.



The professional team of matchmakers at New Jersey Singles knows there are many ways to mingle and have fun during holiday events, and even meet someone who can turn into a serious partner in 2014. The dating experts from New Jersey Singles unveil a few dating myths and realities they have learned over their 25 years of experience in the matchmaking industry.



Myth: The holidays are a terrible time to find a partner or begin a new relationship.



Reality: The matchmakers of New Jersey Singles know that dating during the holidays is challenging, but if approached in a smart way with realistic expectations, it can be a good time to meet someone new and begin the New Year right.



This time of the year doesn’t have to be hard to date, because there are plenty of opportunities to meet and mingle with local singles. The matchmakers suggest locals to get off their phones, fold their laptops down, and try a different approach to dating this season—“human interaction.”



New Jersey Singles want to eliminate the craziness and stress from local Hackensack singles this holiday season—while their matchmakers work hard on finding compatible matches, they can enjoy meeting quality singles with the same dating expectations.



About New Jersey Singles Dating Service

New Jersey Singles is a personalized matchmaking service with over 25 years of experience in the dating industry. They know finding and meeting compatible singles is among the hardest part of dating and their trusted professionals are committed to introducing clients to like-minded and successful singles who share the same passion for finding love.



Singles interested in meeting and dating compatible singles in Hackensack can contact the professional matchmakers at New Jersey Singles by calling (201) 342-5455 or by filling out a simple questionnaire here: http://newjerseysingles.com



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