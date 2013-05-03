Single Loan Application for Multiple Banks

Link Hills, KwaZulu-Natal -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- There are many instances wherein individuals look out for financial support. And when it is not available anywhere else, they approach the banks for loans. However, it is quite a tedious process to approach each and every bank for a loan. And imagine the embarrassment they have to go through if the loan is rejected for some reason. And to save those individuals from such embarrassment, 123 Group provides an online application system. This system allows individuals to apply for loans through a single application form.



Basic details like name of the borrower, date of birth, borrower’s income, employment history, contact details, etc. need to be entered in the application form. The form is then submitted online to various other banks by the 123 Group. This way the borrowers can find banks or lenders that are suitable to the borrowers. The borrowers no doubt will get the best deals and would also find a trustworthy lender. Only if the borrowers are interested in the deal they can opt for a loan from that particular lender or else they may wish to look at another quote offered by another bank.



The details submitted by the borrower should be genuine and up-to-date. This will help the banks decide on the loan amount, interest rate and other charges associated with the loan. Many banks operate online these days and accept online applications too. And hence the customers get instant service and loan approvals within 2 business days. Depending upon the eligibility, the borrowers might wish to choose a secured or an unsecured personal loan.



