The global single malt whisky market is driven by the increase in the tourists and travelers across the world. It is one of the major factor which is leading to the increase in demand for the global single malt whisky market. In addition, increase in globalization is also one of the prime factor which attributes to the growth of the market during the estimated forecast period.



Moreover, increase in hospitality market has also increased the demand for the single malty whisky market in the hotels and other premium restaurants, which has contributed to the growth of the market in the estimated forecast period. Moreover, increase in the trade practices is a factor which is attributing to the growth of the market in the estimated forecast period. The setup of international breweries has also contributed significantly to the growth of the market.



In addition, there has been a significant rise in the increase in the production and distribution of single malt whisky's across the globe, which is contributing to the growth of the market in the estimated forecast period. Moreover, increase in the manufacturers of single malt whisky is likely to enhance and boost the demand for the market. In addition, there has been a significant increase in the disposable income among young population across the world, which attributes to the growth of the market across the globe. The increase in the consumption of whiskey has led to an increase in the opening of new distilleries, which is likely to accelerate the market during the estimated forecast period.



The global single malt whisky market is segmented into several factors such as type of whiskey's, depending on the method of distribution, and on the basis of geography. On the basis of type of whiskey, it is further sub-segmented into wheat whiskey, malt whiskey, corn whisky, rye whiskey, blended whiskey, and others. On the basis of channel of distribution, it can be online and ecommerce, supermarkets, traders, convenience stores and others. On the basis of regional segments and geography, the market is further fragmented in to Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and MEA.



Key segments of global single malt whisky marke



Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)





- Scotch Whisky



- American Whisky



- Irish Whisky



- Others





Distribution Channels Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)





- Supermarkets



- On-Trade



- Specialist Retailers



- Online



- Convenience Stores





Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)





- North America





- S.



- Canada









- Europe





- Spain



- UK



- Italy



- Germany



- Rest of Europe









- Asia-Pacific





- China



- India



- Japan



- Southeast Asia



- Rest of Asia-Pacific









- Latin America





- Brazil



- Rest of Latin America









- Middle East & Africa





- GCC



- South Africa



- Rest of Middle East & Africa











