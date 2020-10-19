Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2020 -- The Single Mode Fiber Optic Transceivers Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.



Top Leading Companies of Global Single Mode Fiber Optic Transceivers Market are FINISAR, Eoptolink Technology, Inc, Teradian, APAC Opto Electronics Inc., ATOP Corporation, NeoPhotonics Corporation, Brocade, Oplink Communications, Source Photonics, Delta Electronics, Inc., Oclaro Inc., Luxtera, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Reflex Photonics, FS.COM Inc, Lumentum Operations LLC, L3 Narda-MITEQ, Applied Optoelectronics



Source Photonics Announces a Comprehensive Portfolio of 50Gb/s Optical Transceivers for 5G Mid-Haul Applications



Dublin, Ireland – September 23, 2019 – Source Photonics, a market leader of optical transceivers for wireless applications, announces a comprehensive portfolio of 50Gb/s products serving 5G mid-haul applications. Source Photonics' product portfolio leverages 30 years of high-speed optical transceiver development and high-volume shipments into wireless, datacenter and routing applications, resulting in a broad portfolio of optical transceivers supporting data rates ranging from 125Mb/s to 400Gb/s and transmitting between 300m and 40 km.

Source Photonics has leveraged early investments in signal integrity, firmware development, and uncooled high speed DML packaging to release the industry's most broad 50G product portfolio.



50Gb/s, selected as the mid-haul data rate, provides mid-haul bandwidth requirements not supported by 25Gb/s while also offering meaningful economic advantages over traditional 100Gb/s transceivers. Furthermore, 50Gb/s data rate products support bi-directional applications, where fiber availability is scarce. Bi-directional capability is not yet available on multi-channel 100Gb/s products.



MaxLinear's 2nd Generation PAM4 DSPs Enable Delta Electronics Inc. to Deliver Sub-3.5W 100G Optical Modules for Hyperscale Data Centers and Wireless Fronthaul



CARLSBAD, Calif.-- MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications, today announced that Delta Electronics, Inc., a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, has selected MaxLinear's second-generation Telluride PAM4 DSPs to develop sub-3.5 watt 100G single lambda DR, FR, and LR optical modules.



The second-generation Telluride family (MxL93515 and MxL93516) extends MaxLinear's PAM4 DSP offering, by enabling sub-3.5W QSFP28 and SFP-DD 100G optical modules. With support for extended operating temperature, the new Telluride DSPs are also ideally suited for the wireless fronthaul market transition to single lambda 100G optics with reaches up to 10km. Like the first-generation Telluride DSPs, the new devices offer a monolithically integrated EA-EML laser driver that significantly reduces the overall optical module BOM cost.

This report focuses on Single Mode Fiber Optic Transceivers volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Single Mode Fiber Optic Transceivers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.



On The Basis Of Product, The Single Mode Fiber Optic Transceivers Market Is Primarily Split Into



Upto 10 Gb/s

Upto 50 Gb/s

Upto 100 Gb/s

Above 100 Gb/s



On The Basis Of End Users/Application, This Report Covers



Communication

Data Transmission

Others



This allows understanding of the market and benefits from any lucrative opportunities that are available. Researchers have offered a comprehensive study of the existing market scenario while concentrating on the new business objectives. There is a detailed analysis of the change in customer requirements, customer preferences, and the vendor landscape of the overall market.



Furthermore, this study will help our clients solve the following issues:



Cyclical dynamics - We foresee dynamics of industries by using core analytical and unconventional market research approaches. Our clients use insights provided by us to maneuver themselves through market uncertainties and interferences.



Identifying key cannibalizes - Strong substitute of a product or service is the most important threat. Our clients can identify key cannibalizes of a market, by procuring our research. This helps them in aligning their new product development/launch strategies in advance.



Spotting emerging trends – The report help clients to spot upcoming hot market trends. We also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a particular emerging trend. Our proactive analysis helps clients to have early mover advantage.



Interrelated opportunities - This report will allow clients to make decisions based on data, thereby increasing the chances that the strategies will perform better if not best in real world.



Following are major Table of Content of Single Mode Fiber Optic Transceivers Industry:



- Single Mode Fiber Optic Transceivers Market Sales Overview.

- Single Mode Fiber Optic Transceivers Market Sales Competition by Manufacturers.

- Single Mode Fiber Optic Transceivers Market Sales Analysis by Region.

- Single Mode Fiber Optic Transceivers Market Sales Analysis by Type.

- Single Mode Fiber Optic Transceivers Market Analysis by Application.

- Single Mode Fiber Optic Transceivers Market -Manufacturers Analysis.



