Harvey, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2012 -- Single Mom Weekly, a resource website for single moms is offering a single mom weekly Mother's Day giveaway. Through this website, you will be able to take part in cash sweepstakes, win prizes, find single mom help, learn about women's home based business and so much more. It is the one stop place for every single mom.



Each single mom is officially invited to take part in the Mothers Day giveaway. Single Mom Weekly will be awarding a total of 15 prizes totaling more than $700.00 in value. All of the gift cards being issued can be used an any major retailer. The prizes include:



1st Prize - $100.00 Via Pre-paid Gift Card (One will be rewarded)

2nd Prize - $50.00 Visa Pre-Paid Gift Card (Two will be rewarded)

3rd Prize - $25.00 Visa Pre-Paid Gift Card (Two will be rewarded)

4th Prize - One Single Mom Home Biz Start Up 3 E-Book Set (10 will be rewarded and will include many work from home secrets).



Once an individual signs up, they will have a chance to link to their Twitter and FaceBook. Authorize the contest app and start spreading the word with the contest link. Each time an individual posts their link online and gets people to visit the contest site, they will earn points. There are different ways to earn points - there are even bonus points that individuals can grab. Individuals are asked to avoid spamming social networking sites. They will be closely monitored and ay individual who is spamming a site will be banned.



By subscribing to Single Mom Weekly, individuals will be able to have an instant download to a weekly newsletter and complimentary report.



About Single Mom Weekly

Single Mom Weekly is a website designed for single moms throughout the world. The site holds many contests that single moms can take part in.



For more information, contact Wendy Webb via email at wendywebb@singlemomweekly.com or by phone at 888 415 6936.