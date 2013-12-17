Single over the Holidays? It's Never Too Late to Find Love with Portland Singles Dating Service

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- Are you single for the holidays this year? Christmas and New Years are quickly approaching, and local matchmakers at Portland Singles Dating Service come to the rescue!



Christmas and New Years are quickly approaching, and for many local singles, that thought is very scary. But despite what many assume, the matchmakers at Portland Singles Dating Service know the holidays provide excellent opportunities to meet and mingle with other singles here in Portland. Some people just adore the holidays—from the jolly jingles to decorating and shopping—but for some, especially those who are single, the holidays are not so jolly—and many of them hibernate right into the New Year. But the matchmakers at Portland Singles Dating Service want to make their dream of getting a special kiss under the mistletoe come true this holiday.



“The idea of starting a loving relationship should create excitement and anticipation, not sorrow,” explains Portland Singles. Without a doubt, the holiday season is a notoriously lonely time for singles, but it doesn’t have to be so lonely for locals this year. This holiday season, singles can give themselves the gift of a twinkling new relationship with help from the experts at Portland Singles Dating Service.



The matchmakers at Portland Singles Dating Service have been helping local singles meet quality singles all year round, and are excited to work with those who have yet to find love on their own. The matchmakers at Portland Singles know that all it takes for local singles is a little investment in oneself and their love life—to put dating as a priority—and they’ll take it from there.



About Portland Singles Dating Service

Portland Singles Dating Service is a personalized matchmaking service with over 25 years of experience matching and introducing quality singles based on compatibility. The team of dating specialists at Portland Singles is committed to helping serious and mature singles find their perfect match.



Singles who are ready to invest in themselves, find a compatible match, cuddle on the couch and watch holiday movies and drink eggnog together—and get that romantic kiss under the mistletoe— can contact the professional matchmakers of Portland Singles Dating Service to set up a consultation today! Simply call (503) 954-2030 or visit:http://portlandsingles.com



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