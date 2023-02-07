Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography(SPECT) Market Is Estimated to Reach at a CAGR 5.6% During the Forecast Period (2022-2029)

Hyderabad, Telengana -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2023 -- Overview:



A single photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) scan displays how blood flows to tissues and organs. It is used to diagnose seizures, strokes, stress fractures, infections, and spinal tumours, as well as cancer, cardiovascular illness, and neurological problems. It is a nuclear imaging scan for diagnosis that combines computed tomography (CT) with a radioactive tracer. The tracer is radiolabeled, so it produces gamma rays that the CT scanner can detect, allowing doctors to examine how blood flows to tissues and organs. Computers capture information released by gamma rays and display it on CT cross-sections. These cross-sections are utilised to create a three-dimensional picture of the brain and other organs.



Iodine-123, technetium-99m, xenon-133, thallium-201, and fluorine-18 are among the radioisotopes utilised in SPECT. A SPECT scan is frequently used to identify how blood flows through the brain and spine's arteries and veins. Because it detects lower blood flow to affected regions, tests have indicated that it may provide more exact results of brain injury than MRI or CT scanning. Cardiac SPECT scans are used to examine blood flow through the heart; parts of the heart with inadequate blood flow look dark, while those with normal blood flow appear bright. It is also utilised to detect concealed bone fractures such as shin splints and stress fractures.



Market Size and Future Apprehension:



According to the most recent DataM Intelligence analysis, the worldwide "Simple Photon Emission Computed Tomography(SPECT) Market" is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2023-2030.



Market Dynamics:



Drivers:

The market is growing due to an increase in the number of people suffering from cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and other major illnesses. The constantly developing healthcare industry is the primary market driver. Growing senior populations, as well as the prevalence of ailments caused by sedentary lifestyles, both encourage market expansion. The expanding usage of dual-modality and organ-specific systems throughout the years has also substantially improved the diagnostic capabilities of SPECT technology. Another aspect driving market growth is the rising prevalence of coronary artery disease.



Hybrid SPECT imaging devices are in high demand right now. Increased research into radiopharmaceutical manufacturing and expanding public knowledge of the multiple advantages of the testing type over other imaging techniques are two major growth-promoting factors. Continued technical breakthroughs in system design and the development of innovative radiotracers boost market growth.



Restraints:



The scarcity and insufficient supply of molecular isotopes are projected to stymie the expansion of the global SPECT market. For example, there have been several supply shortages in recent years for two chemical elements, technetium and molybdenum, which are often employed in a wide range of SPECT procedures in cardiology.



Segmentation Analysis:



The Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography(SPECT) market is segmented by type of Radioisotopes, application and, region

By Type of Radioisotopes:

- Tc-99m

- Ra-223

- Ga-67

- I-123

- Others



By Application:

- Oncology

- Cardiology

- Neurology

- Others



By Region:

- North America

- Latin America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Middle East and Africa



Based on Application:



During the forecasted period, the cardiology category is expected to grow at the fastest pace. Cardiologists use SPECT to observe how blood flows through different parts of the heart. Doctors may determine where and how well blood flows into and around the heart by administering a radioactive tracer tagged with gamma cameras.

This assists medical practitioners in detecting whether a patient's heart has been affected by illnesses such as atherosclerosis, coronary artery disease, hypertension, valvular diseases such as mitral valve prolapse, congenital bicuspid valves caused by infection in childhood, and so on. The globalisation of cardiovascular illnesses, as well as increased public knowledge of heart disease diagnosis, are also elements driving the segment's expansion.



Competitive Landscape:



The Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Market is highly competitive, with both domestic and international players present. Some of the leading companies that are contributing to the market's growth include:

- Bracco Imaging

- GE Healthcare

- Curium

- Cardinal Health Inc

- NTP Radioisotopes SOC Ltd

- Spectrum Dynamics Medical

- Digirad Corporation

- Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc



The key companies are using various growth tactics, such as product releases, acquisitions, and partnerships, to contribute to the worldwide expansion of Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT).



Regional Analysis:



North America controlled the greatest portion of the market. The presence of a big number of cardiac patients in the region, as well as an increasing number of cancer cases and a huge ageing population, are driving the expansion of the SPECT Market in the region. Due to the region's rapidly rising population, developing healthcare infrastructure, and emerging pharmaceutical distribution channels, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR throughout the estimated period.



Recent Developments:



GE Healthcare intends to improve its portfolio with two pipeline radiopharmaceuticals, one for Positron Emission Tomography (PET) imaging and the other for Single-Photon Release Calculated Tomography imaging, in March 2022. The business recently announced the first patient treated in a Phase III clinical study for a PET radiopharmaceutical imaging intermediary, with the goal of assisting in the evaluation of adult patients with suspected Parkinsonian disorders, providing research, and improving patient maintenance.



