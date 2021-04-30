Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Single Trip Travel Insurance Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Single Trip Travel Insurance Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Single Trip Travel Insurance. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Allianz SE (Germany), Munich Re Group (Germany), Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (Italy), Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, (Japan), Axa S.A. (France), Mapfre Asistencia (Spain), USI Insurance Services (United States), HanseMerkur Group (Germany), Starr Assist (United States), ABTA Ltd (United Kingdom).



Definition:

Single trip travel insurance covers a travel insurance policy single trip covering medical, accidental, baggage expenses. It can be used for individuals and business applications, it is widely purchased by insurance intermediaries, insurance companies, insurance broker banks, and other entities. The single trip insurance also covers domestic and international trips. It can be availed online as well as offline with various plan options.

On 16th July 2020, ABTA has launched a new travel insurance product, which includes medical cover for coronavirus. It also covers the client if they can't travel after catching coronavirus, or if they've been told to self-isolate. However, like almost all other travel insurance policies issued since the pandemic was declared, the new ABTA Travel Sure policy doesn't include any cover for travel disruption caused by a coronavirus.



Market Trend:

Increasing Consumption of Personal Single Trip Travel Insurance



Market Drivers:

Growing Demand for Insurance Services in Every Industry

Need for Insuring the Trips Against Any Kind of Loss



Opportunities:

Rising Awareness Variouss Kinds of Travel Plans and Policies will Boost the Single Trip Travel Insurance



The Global Single Trip Travel Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Personal Insurance, Group Insurance), Application (Individual, Business), Coverage (Medical Insurance, Evacuation Insurance, Baggage Insurance, Others), End User (Insurance Intermediaries, Insurance Company, Bank, Insurance Broker, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



