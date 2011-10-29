“Single Turbo Setups Beats Twin Turbo Setups for Power and Performance in the Nissan 350Z,” Says Momentum Performance Specialist

Wilmington, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2011 -- According to Momentum Performance, drivers looking to gain maximum performance from their Nissan 350Z can get what they need from the right single turbo setup rather than costly twin turbo setups. The company not only offers the technical data as to why this is so, but also provides enthusiasts all the options they need with their G35 Turbo Kits and Momentum 350Z Turbo kits.



Most twin turbo setups on a Nissan 350Z do not offer the same potential for peak horsepower output provided by a large single turbo. While there are a number of technical answers, it essentially boils down to airflow. “Single turbo setups can more easily take advantage of maximized airflow thanks to their ability to concentrate all of the engine’s exhaust energy at once,” said a Momentum Performance specialist. “This larger airflow translates into much higher power levels, which allows the single turbo to dominate twin turbo setups.”



Momentum Performance specializes in providing enthusiast with the aftermarket parts they need to get the performance they desire. “Our products are specially engineered to make pushing forward with customizing a vehicle efficient and cost effective and our whole team stands behind that philosophy and goal,” says the company website.



The Momentum Infiniti G35 Turbo Kit is capable of producing between 400 WHP (stock motor) and 600 WHP (fully built motor). Proprietary components, such as TIG welded CNC mandrel bent piping, as well as partnerships with leading aftermarket manufacturers Garret, Tial, Deatschwerks, UpRev and Walbro guarantee reliability. Momentum Performance offers a number of 350z exhaust options in black grey and ceramic finishes.



For the remainder of October, Momentum Performance is offering a free cat-back exhaust system with the purchase of the Momentum Single Turbo Kit, which translates to as much as a $1,199 value. Those buying a Momentum Performance cold air intake will receive a free Momentum Shift Knob, which is a $70 Value. Buy any product with polished charge pipe and receive a FREE upgrade to textured black finish. Any purchase totaling $500 or more gets free shipping. For more information, or to learn more about Momentum Performance and their huge selection of products, please visit: http://www.momentumperformance.com/products/G35_Turbo_Kit



About Momentum Performance:

Momentum Performance produces high quality, high performance automotive aftermarket products. The company was created to Push Forward the high performance aftermarket industry to better serve the desires and needs of the automotive enthusiast and their dealers. Their Push Forward philosophy allows enthusiasts to incrementally increase performance with added components that are designed to work together and deliver greater speed and performance at a cost effective price.