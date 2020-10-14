Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2020 -- Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, "Single-use Bioprocessing Systems Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020–2028". According to the report, the global single-use bioprocessing systems market was valued at US$ 3.38 Bn in 2019 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2020 to 2028.



Overview



The single-use bioprocessing systems market has progressed from being in a nascent phase in the 90's to a thriving market in recent years due to quicker adoption rates and demand from large as well as smaller niche biopharmaceutical companies. CRO's and CMO's which have smaller facility design and operate under stringent deadlines for their customers, are also expected to show significant demand for single-use systems during the forecast period.

This demand for single-use bioprocessing systems, particularly bioprocessing bags, single-use filters, and bioreactors has been driven by increase in incidence of hospital acquired infection and high number of adult population.

Growth of the global single-use bioprocessing systems market can be attributed to technological advancements & innovation in product offerings and increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals and outsourcing of products

Europe dominated the global single-use bioprocessing systems market in 2019, and the trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. Highly structured health care industry, early new product adoption, and presence of major players are expected to drive the market in Europe.

Asia Pacific is likely to be a highly lucrative market for single-use bioprocessing system, expanding at a high CAGR during the forecast period

Increase in Preference from Biopharmaceutical Organizations and Technological Advancements to Drive Market



Single-use bioprocessing systems permit biopharmaceutical organizations to conduct speedy R&D and pilot studies, with the added benefit of lowered capital costs. The prominence of single-use technologies has been higher in the R&D cycle of drug development; however, it is gradually moving from a dormant to nascent growth stage in cGMP production of biologics. Such factors are responsible for driving the market.

Advancements in techniques in disposable equipment, products, and consumables have led to increase in sales in the biopharmaceutical industry. New innovative techniques help increase productivity, efficiency, and safety for the users as well as manufacturers.

Bags Segment to Dominate Market



Based on product, the global single-use bioprocessing systems market has been divided into bioreactors & fermenters, mixers, bags, bioprocess containers, filtration devices, tubing, sampling systems, connectors & clamps, and probes & sensors. The bags segment dominated the global single-use bioprocessing systems market in 2019 and the trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. Single-use bags are the most widely used consumables in single-use bioprocessing, owing to their applicability for use in several upstream and downstream bioprocesses such as fermentation, mixing, and sampling. Furthermore, bags are used for storage and transport in addition to bioprocessing functions. Thus, bags are clearly omnipresent throughout the process chain and their disposable nature makes them a vital repeat purchase, resulting in them being a top selling product in this market.

Monoclonal Antibody Production Segment to be Highly Lucrative Segment



In terms of application, the global single-use bioprocessing systems market has been classified into monoclonal antibody production, vaccine production, plant cell cultivation, patient specific cell therapies, and others

Monoclonal antibody production is driven by recent rise in number of monoclonal antibodies in clinical trial stages. The segment is also fueled by recent U.S. FDA and EU approvals for monoclonal antibodies. Both Europe and the U.S. approved approximately 10 antibody therapeutics in 2019, which has resulted in the prominent market share of the segment.

Vaccine production is projected to be a highly lucrative segment during the forecast period. Elimination of concerns about cross-contamination and quicker production set-up for vaccine manufacture, especially in case of outbreaks, are the major drivers of the segment.

Pharmaceutical Companies Segment Accounted for Major Share of Global Market



In terms of end-user, the global single-use bioprocessing systems market has been categorized into pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, CROs & CMOs, and academic & research institutes

The pharmaceutical companies segment dominated the global single-use bioprocessing systems market in terms of revenue in 2019. The trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Pharmaceutical companies are embracing single-use technologies, especially for their newly opened biologics facilities. These organizations manufacture multitude products, and thus the adoption of single-use technologies for a few of them helps manage time and cost to introduce the medicines to the market.

Biotechnology companies is projected to be a lucrative segment of the global single-use bioprocessing systems market during the forecast period. The segment is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR from 2020 to 2028. Increase in use of single-use bioprocessing systems in biotechnology companies is expected to drive the segment.

Europe to Dominate Global Market



In terms of region, the global single-use bioprocessing systems market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe dominated the global single-use bioprocessing systems market in 2019, followed by North America.

Europe accounted for major share of the global single-use bioprocessing systems market in 2019, owing to CRO's & CMO's, niche biotechnology, and multiproduct biopharmaceutical organizations in this region that have been early adopters of single-use technologies compared to their counterparts in the emerging markets

The single-use bioprocessing systems market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR from 2020 to 2028. This can be attributed to increase in demand for cost-effective single-use bioprocessing systems and increase in use of single-use bioprocessing systems in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry in the region. Other prominent countries in single-use bioprocessing systems market in Asia Pacific include South Korea, India, Taiwan, and countries in Southeast Asia.

Competitive Landscape



The global single-use bioprocessing systems market is fragmented in terms of number of players. Key players in the global market include Danaher Corporation, Eppendorf AG, Meissner Filtration Products, Inc., Parker Hannifin Corporation, PBS Biotech, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., GE Healthcare (General Electric Company), Merck KGaA, Saint-Gobain, and Sartorius AG.

The global single-use bioprocessing systems market has been segmented as follows:

Global Single-use Bioprocessing System Market, by Product



Bioreactors & Fermenters

Mixers

Bags

Bioprocess Containers

Filtration Devices

Tubing

Sampling Systems

Connectors & Clamps

Probes & Sensors

Global Single-use Bioprocessing System Market, by Application



Monoclonal Antibody Production

Vaccine Production

Plant Cell Cultivation

Patient Specific Cell Therapies

Others (production of enzymes, growth factors, etc.)

Global Single-use Bioprocessing System Market, by End-user



Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

CROs & CMOs

Academic & Research Institutes

Global Single-use Bioprocessing System Market, by Region



North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

