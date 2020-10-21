Single-Use Bioreactors Market 2020 – Covering Impact of COVID-19, Developments, SWOT Analysis by Global Top Companies 2030

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2020 -- The global single-use bioreactors market is estimated to be over US$ 800.0 Mn in 2017. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 21.4% from 2019 to 2030.



The continual growth of the single-use bioreactors market can be attributed to several factors which have led to wide scale adoption of single-use bioreactors which are extensively used to for single-use bioprocess in the manufacturing of vaccines, antibodies, APIs and other forms of therapeutics. Moreover, availability of several benefits associated with single-use bioreactors coupled with increasing funding in R&D activities worldwide is anticipated to further contribute to the substantial growth of the global single-use bioreactors market between 2019 and 2030.



Major Players in the Single-use Bioreactors Market



The prominent players in the global single-use bioreactors market are Sartorius AG, Merck KGaA, General Electric Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, Applikon Biotechnology, Eppendorf AG, Celltainer, Pierre Guérin, and Cellexus Ltd among others.



Benefits of Single-use Bioreactors



The utilization of single-use bioreactors bears several advantages over its conventional alternatives. Lower downtimes, high batch output, coupled with increased efficiency are few of the benefits of single-use bioreactors. Moreover, low initial capital investment for single-use bioreactors as compared to stainless bioreactors has been proven to be highly crucial in contributing to the extensive adoption of single-use bioreactors by mid and small-scale industries. Furthermore, reduced demands for sterilization & cleaning and fewer components is anticipated to further contribute to the growth of the market in the coming years



High Recurring Costs and Regulatory Scenario to Restrain the Market



Although the use of single-use bioreactors ensures numerous benefits such as low maintenance charges and others, but high regular recurring charges is one of the major factors responsible for restraining the growth of the market. Similarly, Regulatory framework relating to the approval process has always been a critical restraining factor for obtaining bioreactors machineries.



Single-use Bioreactors Market by Types:



- Single Use Bioreactor Systems

- Filtration Assemblies and Media Bags



Rapid Growth of the Asia Pacific Market



Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing population, continuously growing economy, increasing adoption of latest technologies and growing awareness regarding advantages of single-use bioreactors is anticipated to present a lucrative growth scenario for the single-use bioreactors market in this region. Furthermore, coupled with supportive government, increasing funding in the R&D by both private and public establishments is expected to present an attractive growth prospect for the market in the coming years.



