Single-Use Bioreactors Market Outlook Surge Uptake for Growth by CAGR of 21.4% - Sartorius AG, Merck KGaA, General Electric Company

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Single-use Bioreactors Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global single-use bioreactors market is estimated to be over US$ 800.0 Mn in 2017. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 21.4% from 2019 to 2030.



Scope of the report:



The continual growth of the single-use bioreactors market can be attributed to several factors which have led to wide scale adoption of single-use bioreactors which are extensively used to for single-use bioprocess in the manufacturing of vaccines, antibodies, APIs and other forms of therapeutics. Moreover, availability of several benefits associated with single-use bioreactors coupled with increasing funding in R&D activities worldwide is anticipated to further contribute to the substantial growth of the global single-use bioreactors market between 2019 and 2030.



Major Players in the Single-use Bioreactors Market



The prominent players in the global single-use bioreactors market are Sartorius AG, Merck KGaA, General Electric Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, Applikon Biotechnology, Eppendorf AG, Celltainer, Pierre Guérin, and Cellexus Ltd among others.



