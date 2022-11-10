Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/10/2022 -- Single Use Consumables Market is projected to reach USD 4.7 billion by 2027 from USD 2.2 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of the single-use consumables market is largely driven by increased use of single use bioprocessing by pharma players in production. Additionally, launch of user friendly & pocket friendly products further increased adoption of single use consumables across various end users. This is further likely to drive the market growth in coming years.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Single Use Consumables Market"



261 - Tables

32 - Figures

270 - Pages



Tubing segment held major share in single-use consumables market in 2021.



Based on product, the single-use consumables market is segmented into tubing, connectors, disconnectors, adapters, valves, disposable capsule filters, and single-use sensors. The tubing segment is estimated to be the largest and the fastest-growing product segment in this market. This segment includes tubing with its assemblies and components. The tubing segment is further segmented by material and type. The material segments include silicone, elastomer, and other materials [Kynar (PVDF), ADIF polypropylene, TPE, TPV, phthalate-free vinyl, and other engineering polymers), while the type segments include tubing assemblies and components. The connectors segment is further anticipated grow at faster pace owing to increased use and launch of new products in the market.



Filtration application segment dominated the global single-use consumables market in 2021.



Based on applications, the single-use consumables market is segmented into filtration, cell culture & mixing, storage, sampling and other applications. In 2021, the filtration applications segment accounted for the largest share in the global single-use consumables market. Filtration consumables have advantages over stainless steel consumables, such as the equipment turnover for new products is quicker with single-use consumables. The additional testing and cleaning time associated with equipment release and documentation is also reduced or eliminated with single-use technologies. It also provides more production flexibility because single-use consumables can be made to order in the size and configuration required. These are some of the major factors projecting market growth.



North America has registered fastest growth rate during the forecast period in single-use consumables market



Geographically, the single-use consumables market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest share in the global single-use consumables market in 2021. The large share of North America in the single-use consumables market is largely driven by the presence of key market players and increasing public-private initiatives for research activities. The market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth rate of the APAC region can be attributed to the growing pharmaceutical industry; increasing adoption of emerging markets in single-use consumables-based research; expansion of research infrastructure; and increasing industrial initiatives to boost advanced research in the region.



The prominent players in the single-use consumables market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Sartorius Stedim Biotech (France), Danaher Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), and Avantor, Inc. (US). These companies have adopted organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as product launches and acquisitions, to maintain their leading positions in the single-use consumables market.



