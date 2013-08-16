SinglePoint, Inc. Partners with iATS Payments

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- SinglePoint Inc. (USOTC: SING) has launched its new software integration with iATS Payments. With this integration iATS is able to easily on-board clients with mobile transactions using SinglePoint’s mobile payment technology. SinglePoint is now listed as an iATS text solutions partner at www.iatspayments.com. “We are expecting to see many new clients through the iATS vertical because of the ease of use. It is simply an option they can call in and set up,” stated Greg Lambrecht, CEO of SinglePoint Inc.



Mobile payments are expected to reach 1.5 trillion by 2017, although last year that number was estimated to be 120 billion, according to Business Insider. SinglePoint management is confident that the exponential growth and need for mobile payments will drive clients to find an integrated solution that fits their needs. The partnership between SinglePoint and iATS will enable a quick on-boarding process with a company they know and trust to process their transactions. “We are very excited to offer our clients a mobile channel through which to fundraise. Mobile is becoming a significant part of the fundraising strategy for many nonprofits and offering a solution through SinglePoint is an exciting opportunity for everyone,” said Stephen Bestbier, VP of Marketing and Business Development for iATS.



About SinglePoint

Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, SinglePoint is a state of the art mobile technology company and full service mobile marketing agency. SinglePoint operates a best-in-class mobile commerce and communication platform specifically designed to serve the needs of the non-profit community as well as the for profit companies. SinglePoint makes any campaign instantly interactive via mobile phones. This functionality allows clients to conduct business transactions, accept donations and engage in targeted communication campaigns with their customers or donors through any mobile devices. Send more messages, create more awareness, and raise revenues and donations.



About iATS Payments

iATS Payments is a leading provider of payment processing services for nonprofit organizations. iATS’ simple, seamless transaction processing products and services are specially designed to help nonprofits save time and money on fundraising, allowing them to focus more energy on their mission. Based in Vancouver, BC, Canada, iATS Payments has over 30 years of experience working with over 9,000 clients around the world. Learn more at www.iatspayments.com.



Media Contacts:



SinglePoint, Inc:

Greg Lambrecht, CEO

gregl@textaday.com

602-481-1544



iATS Payments



Stephen Bestbier, VP Marketing & Business Development

Stephen.bestbier@iatspayments.com

778- 945-0047



Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of SinglePoint, Inc., are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. SinglePoint, Inc. undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward- looking

statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.



http://www.businessinsider.com/chart-of-the-day-mobile-payments-growth-2013-6



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