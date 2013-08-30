Singlepoint, Inc. Secures Partnership, Sales Rights with Mobile Auction Expert, Text2Bid™

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- Singlepoint, Inc. (OTCMKTS: SING), a state of the art mobile technology company and full-service mobile marketing company, is pleased to announce its partnership with Text2Bid (www.text2bid.net), the leader in mobile auction technology, allowing Text2Bid™ clients to conduct business transactions, accept donations and engage in targeted communication campaigns with their customers/donors through mobile devices.



Singlepoint (www.singlepoint.com) has officially secured rights to sell the powerful Text2Bid™ Mobile Auction Platform to ISOs (Independent Sales Organizations) and individual clientele, while providing Text2Bid™ with a streamlined text messaging platform and credit card gateway for its users.



Utilizing software from Maestro (www.maestrosoft.com), the premier provider of comprehensive event management software for non-profit organizations, Text2Bid™ makes it easy for groups of all sizes to raise money through mobile auctions. Maestro’s current client base includes American Cancer Society, Big Brothers and Big Sisters, The Ronald McDonald House and the US Olympic Committee to name a few.



“We are thrilled to be working with Text2Bid™ and Maestro to provide a streamlined solution for mobile auction fundraising,” states Singlepoint CEO, Greg Lambrecht. “It’s a perfect match of technology and services in a socially conscious, profitable model. As well, Singlepoint now has an additional revenue stream as a seller of Text2Bid’s powerful mobile auction platform.”



Ken Kleve, President and COO of Maestro, located in Bellevue, WA stated “It’s always been a focus of Maestro to include the best available technology within our products and services used by clients located around the world. Partnering with SinglePoint adds an additional best-of-breed technology to our offerings. The combination of Maestro’s industry leading fundraising expertise and SinglePoint’s advanced understanding of mobile technology bring to the charity fundraising market a superior level of mobile bidding technology at the lowest possible price.”



Eric Lofdahl of Text2Bid™ agrees, “SinglePoint's technology is the perfect addition to our industry leading Text2Bid™ and MobileMaestro products. Utilizing their campaign management and mobile payment technology, our customers will be able to increase communication and donation opportunities with their constituents. SinglePoint's technology expands the donation window and makes it easy receive donations year-round from any and every supporter with a web enabled phone.”



“There were only a handful of organizations utilizing the power of mobile giving even a few years ago, let alone taking advantage of the simplicity attached to mobile auctions; but as more users become aware of the benefits in a service like ours, the industry is just beginning to flourish,” states Lambrecht. “The charity auction industry today stands at in excess of $18 billion. Text2Bid’s events have proven to increase funds raised by an average of 30% over traditional auctions. I’m confident that within 5 years, there will be no paddles or bid cards, only smartphones, at the heart of every charity auction. Singlepoint’s capabilities now position us to be a market leader in that realm.”



More updates to come as www.singlepoint.com continues work each and every day toward continued success for long-term growth and increase in shareholder value.



About Singlepoint, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, Singlepoint, Inc. is a state of the art mobile technology company and full service mobile marketing agency. We operate a best-in-class mobile commerce and communication platform specifically designed to serve the needs of the non-profit community as well as the for profit companies. We make any campaign instantly interactive via the mobile phone. This functionality allows our clients to conduct business transactions, accept donations and engage in targeted communication campaigns with their customers/donors through any mobile devices. Send more messages, create more awareness, and raise revenues and donations.



About Text2Bid

We are the Premier Provider of Mobile Auction Technology. Dazzle your Donors with the latest in fun auction products. With our Text2Bid electronic bidding system, guests at auctions do not need to continuously check their bids on a paper bid form to see if they are winning but instead are notified by text messaging. Bid activity and items on their "watch list" are instantly available on the guest's cell phone!

This new technology bridges the gap between traditional silent auction bid forms and the live auction by introducing a fun, high energy alternative to the traditional bid process. Maestro's Text2Bid system now gives auction committees a middle ground capability where they can sell items requiring higher visibility than found in the silent auction, without adding them to the live auction.



Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward- looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.



Contact



Greg Lambrecht

602-481-1544

www.singlepoint.com



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