Singles in LA Receive Personalized Matchmaking with Los Angeles Singles Dating Service

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- Los Angeles Singles Dating Service is the leading dating service around, and with other 25 years of experience helping local LA singles find their match through personalized matchmaking, it’s no wonder!



Hundreds of LA singles and people around the country are registering with online dating sites with every passing minute, sites where singles fill in their information in hopes to land a compatible partner. But despite their ‘so called’ algorithms and questionnaires, singles simply cannot find love using online dating sites.



Single? Los Angeles Singles Dating Service is the answer for local LA singles who are looking for potential partners with a personalized touch. Keeping people away from the dangers of online dating, the dating specialists at Los Angeles Singles Dating Service know that when it comes to finding true love, it’s more than just reading a profile and looking at someone’s picture. With over 25 years of experience in the matchmaking industry, Los Angeles Singles Dating Service has gained a reputation for being the most successful in the Los Angeles area.



Los Angeles Singles Dating Service is reaching out to local singles by getting connected to social media sites like Facebook and Twitter, and even creating helpful dating blogs that singles can read here: Blog



At Los Angeles Singles Dating Service, the process is very simple--the matchmakers get to know their clients on a one-to-one basis and form a relationship with each one of them. They hand-select the matching characteristics between two individuals who share the same interests, likes and dislikes, common goals, and values. The singles they work with are professional singles who have little to no time to look for dates on their own. Los Angeles Singles Dating Service provides a fun, safe, and secure way to find the love singles have always dreamed of.



The matchmakers at Los Angeles Singles Dating Service encourage any local singles who have been discouraged by dating on their own or using online dating sites to come discover what personalized matchmaking is all about.



About Los Angeles Singles Dating Service

Los Angeles Singles Dating Service is the most successful dating service in LA, and has been operating in the Los Angeles area for over 25 years. The dating service has two convenient locations for busy LA singles looking for a committed relationship.



Singles looking to find the love of their life can contact a Los Angeles Singles matchmaker today by visiting: http://losangelessingles.com



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