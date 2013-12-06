Singles over 40 Turn to Dallas Singles Dating Service for True Love

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- Dallas Singles Dating Service provides an excellent way for singles over 40 to meet compatible singles in Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas!



Dallas and Fort Worth, TX, December 2, 2013



Dallas Singles Dating Service provides excellent help for singles over 40 who are looking to start a meaningful relationship. Singles in the Dallas and Fort Worth area are experiencing the quality matchmaking services provided by the dating experts at Dallas Singles Dating Service. The matchmakers from Dallas Singles Dating Service have over 25 years of experience helping singles over 40 find truly compatible partners. Regardless of gender, the dating experts at Dallas Singles Dating Service are the answer when it comes to finding love and companionship.



The matchmakers at Dallas Singles Dating Service are comprised of a highly professional and respectful team of matchmakers that respect each client’s demands, choices, and preferences when it comes to finding a compatible partner. The matchmakers get to know each client on a one-to-one basis so they can create a dating plan and match each client with someone who fits their desires and needs.



At Dallas Singles Dating Service, they also help clients by providing their dating expertise. They provide helpful dating tips and advice to ensure each client is mentally and emotionally prepared for each upcoming introduction.



For many singles over 40, dating can prove to be time consuming and frustrating—many have children, hectic jobs, and other social commitments to attend to. But at Dallas Singles Dating Service, the matchmakers know that time is money and they will never waste their clients’ time. The matchmakers at Dallas Singles Dating Service only send their clients out with singles who they believe will be a perfect fit for them, singles who are relationship-minded and serious about settling down.



About Dallas Singles Dating Service

Dallas and Fort Worth Singles is a personal matchmaking service with over 25 years of experience finding busy professionals quality matches. Dallas Singles focuses on finding clients love the old-fashion way, allowing a more personal and interactive dating experience.



Singles over 40 who are looking for a serious relationship can contact a Dallas Singles matchmaker by calling (214) 292-2462 or visiting: http://dallasandfortworthsingles.com



Mention you heard about Dallas and Fort Worth Singles from this press release!