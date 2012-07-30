Singulate PCB Panels up to 24" Long With the K4000

Millis, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2012 -- Depanelizing skip routed PCB panels up to 24" long is made simple and easy with FKN Systek’s K4000 PCB singulator. Just place the bottom scoreline of the PCB onto the linear blade and step on a guarded foot switch to bring the circular blade across the top scoreline for clean separation of the PCB panels. Right and left blade guards assure operator safety. The front and back support and take up table are height adjustable.



All K4000 models are available with optional light beam safety curtain across the front of the blades for additional operator safety, and a conveyor belt to bring singulated PCBs to the side for easy removal. An infrared sensor on the end of the conveyor will stop the belt for PCBs with components on them. Scrap pieces will pass underneath the sensor beam into a discard bin.



Tooling to help the operator align panels is also available.



FKN Systek depanelizers are made in the USA. Tooling and in-line systems are available upon request. Blades are made of long lasting tool steel and can be resharpened several times.



To see a video of the K4000 in action, click on this li nk. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ejjkqLLHfK0



For more information look up our web site at fknsystek.com (http://www.fknsystek.com/), call or E Mail FKN Systek :



