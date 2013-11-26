SingWith Limited Create an Interactive Music Service Through a Unique Mobile and Web Platform with Funding Support from Indiegogo

Hong Kong -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- SingWith created the ultimate Music User experience: Users can infinitely customize their favorite songs and create their own versions in the SingWith virtual recording studio without any special music equipment.



As a virtual recording studio, SingWith is the first service in the world with licensing agreements with all major Record Companies and Music Publishers.

Thereby, users will have the opportunity to choose between millions of original songs.

The service is 100% legal, based on high quality sound and official music.



SingWith strengths:

- Meet the growing need on interactive digital music

- Offer the next music experience

- Create a fun digital community

- Offer all the music service user need in one place

- Provide millions of songs to listen, record and share



The technology behind the SingWith recording studio is at the bleeding edge of the internet. They incorporate multiple brand new methods from the up and coming HTML5 specification to bring users a faster, a better application.



SingWith can be used in many ways such as a unique tool for professional Singers or Music schools or as a fun service for music fans.



The funding goal of this campaign is to raise $500,000.



Funding duration: November 26, 2013 to December 24, 2013 (11:59pm PT).



Please check SingWith funding campaign on Indiegogo page: http://igg.me/at/singwith



It’s time to be part of the next innovative music service!