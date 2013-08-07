SinksExpress.com Offers High-End Kitchen Sinks and Faucets

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- If you wish to fit your kitchen and house with the latest accessories in sinks and faucets, SinksExpress.com has the ideal collection for you. This e-commerce site sells Elkay kitchen sinks and faucets that form a collection of professional grade accessories manufactured with meticulous attention to detail.



The Elkay ELU1316 15" Single Bowl Undermount Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink from the Gourmet collection is of professional grade. The sink package ELU1316DBG includes LK99 Deluxe Drain Fitting and LWOBG1316SS Bottom Grid. This is a sink of the highest quality formed of #18 (1.2 mm) gauge, and is of type 304 (18-8) nickel bearing stainless steel. The exposed surfaces are given a lustrous satin finish that is hand blended. The underside is completely protected by means of heavy duty Sound Guard undercoating for reducing condensation and for dampening sound.



The Elkay ELU1616 17 1/2" Single Bowl Undermount Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink is yet another fine model, and the ELU1616DBG Sink Package comes with LK99 Deluxe Drain Fitting and LKWOBG1616SS Bottom Grid. This model retains the same quality and type as that for Elkay ELU1316. The exposed surfaces and underside have the same protection as described in the previous model. The bowl depth is 7-7/8" (200 mm), while the drain opening has a width of 3-1/2" (89 mm).



The Elkay ELUHFS2816 33" Single Bowl Undermount Stainless Steel Apron Front Kitchen Sink comes with the same drain fitting as the above-mentioned models with a LKWOBG2816SS Bottom Grid. It retains the same type and quality of those models in addition to an integral apron. The height of the apron comes to 8" (203mm). The same quality of finish and underside protection as for the above models are provided for this design. Customers can save 40% on this product by purchasing it now.



The Elkay ELUH311810 31" Double Bowl Undermount Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink package includes LK99 Deluxe Drain Fitting and LKWOBG1316SS Bottom Grid. This sink maintains the same quality and is of the same type as the above models. The finish and underside protection is in keeping with that for the other models. The bowl depth is 10" (254 mm), while the coved corners have a vertical and horizontal radius of 1-3/4" (44mm). Customers can save 40% on this model. While the market price is $894, they can buy it from SinksExpress.com for just $536.40.



All models of undermount Elkay sinks are designed in such a way that they can be affixed to the underside of any type of solid surface countertop. The sinks, faucets, and accessories from SinksExpress.com provide a rich culinary experience with perfection in form and function.



For more details about Elkay kitchen sinks and accessories, see http://www.sinksexpress.com.



SinksExpress.com is an online store that sells high-end kitchen sinks, faucets, and other accessories. This company based in Brooklyn, New York offers a wide range of sinks and other kitchen accessories. Products from manufacturers Elkay and Franke are available at this site. The company provides special offers and gift certificates for the purchase of products. A professional grade collection manufactured with attention to form and function is the main feature of these products available at this online store.



