Sinovac Biotech Ltd. - Product Pipeline Review - 2012 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2012 -- Sinovac Biotech Ltd. - Product Pipeline Review - 2012 provides data on the Sinovac Biotech Ltd.’s research and development focus. The report includes information on current developmental pipeline, complete with latest updates, and features on discontinued and dormant projects.
Scope
- Sinovac Biotech Ltd. - Brief Sinovac Biotech Ltd. overview including business description, key information and facts, and its locations and subsidiaries.
- Review of current pipeline of Sinovac Biotech Ltd. human therapeutic division.
- Overview of pipeline therapeutics across various therapy areas.
- Coverage of current pipeline molecules in various stages of drug development, including the combination treatment modalities, across the globe.
- Product profiles for late stage and clinical stage products of Sinovac Biotech Ltd. with complete description of the product’s developmental history, mechanism of action, therapeutic class, target and major milestones.
- Recent updates of the Sinovac Biotech Ltd.’s pipeline in the last quarter.
- Key discontinued and dormant projects.
- Latest news and deals relating to the products.
Reasons to buy
- Evaluate Sinovac Biotech Ltd.’s strategic position with total access to detailed information on its product pipeline.
- Assess the growth potential of Sinovac Biotech Ltd. in its therapy areas of focus.
- Identify new drug targets and therapeutic classes in the Sinovac Biotech Ltd.’s R&D portfolio and develop key strategic initiatives to reinforce pipeline in those areas.
- Exploit in-licensing opportunities by identifying windows of opportunity to fill portfolio gaps.
- Exploit collaboration and partnership opportunities with Sinovac Biotech Ltd..
- Avoid Intellectual Property Rights related issues.
- Explore the dormant and discontinued projects of Sinovac Biotech Ltd. and identify potential opportunities in those areas.
Keywords
Current R&D Portfolio of Sinovac Biotech Ltd.; Sinovac Biotech Ltd. - Key Therapeutics; Sinovac Biotech Ltd. - Pipeline Overview and Promising Molecules; Sinovac Biotech Ltd. - News; Sinovac Biotech Ltd. - Latest Updates; Sinovac Biotech Ltd. - Pipeline; Sinovac Biotech Ltd. - Discontinued/Dormant Projects
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