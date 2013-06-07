SIOLEENO Just Released FXHOLIC's FOREX Signals MOB APP

Athens, Greece -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- SIOLEENO just released its Forex Signals APP from APPSTORE, a complete suite of Forex Trading Education tools.



Unlike most Forex Signals providers, the APP ‘s concept is based on Education. Each Chart or Video Signal, aims at giving to the User not only a valid Entry and Exit point but also a thorough understanding of trade’s mechanics. This makes the APP an ideal tool for both beginners and seasoned traders.



The APP’s Signals are either Chart Signals where the User gets a Chart with detailed Technical Analysis and the elements of Trade’s Setup at a cost of $0.99 per Signal, or VIDEO Signals where the User watches a VIDEO Presentation of the Trade Setup at the cost of $2.99 per Signal. The Forex Signals offered are related to six major currency pairs :



EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUDUSD and USD/CAD.



FREE Video Signals on more Currency Pairs are offered.



APP is available for FREE Download from APP STORE at :



https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fxholics-forex-signals/id604142081?mt=8&ign-mpt=uo%3D4



The APP’s Users receive many Push Notifications daily with tips, advice and follow up instructions on their Trades adapted to Market’s conditions.



They also have access to Forex Books, Webinars and Private Coaching Sessions. On one of APP’s tabs, there is always an active Questionnaire where users can leave their detailed feedback about what they want from the APP and how they want it.



Contact: Sofia Stavropoulou

Ph.: +30 6945966226

Fax:+30 2112686673

Athens - GREECE

http://forexid.com