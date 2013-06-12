Sioux Falls Furniture Store Lewis Drug Hosts Successful Pet Food Donation Drive

Sioux Falls, SD -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- Many animal shelters across the country are filled to the maximum with critters in need of homes, yet most of them rely on donations to keep their doors open. According to information provided on The Humane Society of America’s website, animal shelters are most in need of money and basic supplies.



Recently, Lewis Drug hosted a weekend pet food drive to benefit the animals of the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society.



Currently, The Humane Society is sheltering a greater number of puppies and kittens than ever due to the spring season. While many of the animals will be fostered until they are ready to be adopted, foster parents can visit the Humane Society for food, resulting in the extreme need for donations.



With the help of community donations and product matching, Lewis Drug’s “Operation Feed-a-Pet” allowed the company to deliver more than 18,000 pounds of dog food—about half of the capacity of a semi-truck—to The Humane Society in May.



Even though The Humane Society’s puppies consume 100 pounds of food per day and the kittens consume 24 pounds of food per day, the shelter had to obtain more storage space for the food. The Humane Society is extremely pleased at the response from the public and Lewis Drug and expects that the food donated will carry them through the next six months.



Individuals interested in learning more Sioux Falls grills/firepits company can visit Lewis Drug’s website for more information.



Since 1942, Lewis Drug has provided the residents of South Dakota and the surrounding region with convenient services such as Sioux Falls Grocery and Sioux Falls furniture. The company aims to provide its customers with any supplies that they may need at affordable prices, and is best known for their extensive selection of affordable flowers, grills, fire pits, and pet medication. According to the President and CEO of Lewis Drugs, Mark E. Griffin, the goal of Lewis Drug is to serve the community by being the first stop for anything on their lists.



About Lewis Drug

For 70 years, shoppers have trusted family-owned Lewis Drug as their neighborhood store and Sioux Falls pharmacy. In addition to quality prescription and non-prescription drugs, Lewis offers a huge selection of everyday necessities as well as name brand items. With 32 stores throughout South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota, Lewis aims to be "Your First Stop" for everything on their customers’ shopping lists. For more information, please visit http://lewisdrug.com