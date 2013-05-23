Sioux Falls Kitchen and Bath Company Frisbees Announces Plans for Newly Remodeled Showroom

Sioux Falls, SD -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- Since the day it opened for business, Frisbees, a Sioux Falls Kitchen and Bath company, has prided itself on providing its customers with high quality products as well as helpful advice.



Recently, the company began putting its expertise to good use. The company is in the middle of handling a massive remodeling project of its 5,600 square foot showroom. The Sioux Falls electricians, plumbers and other skilled employees who work at the business will be extremely busy in the upcoming weeks replacing everything from the floor to the ceiling in the outdated space. The Sioux Falls plumbing company hopes to have the remodeling project completed by the middle of June.



The HVAC Sioux Falls business was inspired to undertake the extensive remodeling project when several customers noted that the showroom was starting to show its age. The new space will keep Frisbees’ customers in mind by offering a new and brighter showroom that is more visually appealing and showcases the various products in a more effective manner.



“Our products will stand out in every display, and you’ll be drawn to see what’s around every corner,” an article in the Frisbees company newsletter noted about the remodel.



“In our new design, we will also offer our sales staff better work spaces to give each customer that private one-on-one time they deserve for their project. This new Showroom will truly be a one of a kind experience and a desti¬nation point for any homeowners that are building or remodeling.”



Frisbees will remain open during the remodeling process; customers can still meet with the Sioux Falls plumbers and other employees in the business office. A small showroom will also be set up while the project is being completed.



In addition to the all new kitchen and bath showroom, Frisbees has also recently announced a deal on their stock of Carrier heating and cooling equipment. From now until June 30, 2013, customers can get 36-month financing or a 10 percent cash discount on their new unit. The company also sells and installs back up sump pumps which are water activated; many local homeowners find that having this type of sump pump gives them peace of mind that their home is still protected in case their primary sump pump fails or there is an electrical outage.



About Frisbees

Customers probably know Frisbees as the leader in plumbing, heating, air conditioning and electrical, but Frisbees is more than that. Frisbees started with one man’s vision, and it continued to grow with pride, dedication and care for its customers. Frisbees has always stayed true to its founding vision of professional workmanship and unsurpassed customer service. Each day the company makes every effort to fulfill its mission of excelling in the quality of its products and the reliability of its services, striving for consistent customer satisfaction. For more information, please visit http://www.frisbeesinc.com