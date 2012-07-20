Sioux Falls Lewis Drug's Annual Summer Tent Sale Is Underway

Sioux Falls, SD -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2012 -- For over 70 years, shoppers throughout South Dakota have trusted family-owned Lewis Drug as their neighborhood store and pharmacy.



Carrying far more than what most traditional drug stores do, the Sioux Falls pharmacy also stocks groceries, lawn furniture, electronics, pet supplies, and much more.



From now thru July 22, Lewis Drug is hosting a huge tent sale. This fun outdoor event is sure to offer area shoppers huge deals on anything and everything from grocery and health and beauty products to beer and Sioux Falls furniture items that are perfect for the summertime patio.



“Throughout our store, you’ll find everything you need, along with a few exciting extras...from sportswear to electronics, these name brands are matched with affordable prices, so you can feel good that you’ve just found a great buy,” an article on the pharmacy’s website noted.



“With longer hours and more locations, we’re always Your First Stop.”



For example, area shoppers who are in the market for Sioux Falls grills/firepits and more can find exactly what they need at Lewis Drug. For example, the store stocks a variety of products, including a Grill Zone gas grill that is perfect for the deck, patio or backyard. Featuring porcelain-coated, cast-iron cooking grates for better heat retention, the Grill Zone gas grill makes cooking easy and fun. Originally $299.99, this model is currently featured during the Tent Sale for just $229.99.



The Sioux Falls lawn/garden supplies, including a wide selection of patio furniture, are also well-stocked at Lewis Drug. A Kids Garden/Patio Furniture Set, featuring a whimsical ladybug or frog-themed umbrella, table and chairs, is perfect for the smaller set to sit on and enjoy the summer weather. Normally priced at $59.99, the set is $30 off during the sale.



While the kids are lounging on their own patio set, parents can hang out nearby on their own 3-piece Florence “Chat Set,” which includes two spring chairs and a table which can be used as a fire pit or cooler. The set, which is originally priced at $329.99, is also included in the Tent Sale for $164.99, a 50 percent savings.



About Lewis Drug

In addition to quality prescription and non-prescription drugs, Lewis Drug offers a huge selection of everyday necessities as well as name brand items. With 32 stores throughout South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota, Lewis aims to be Your First Stop for everything on your list. At, Lewis, you’re greeted with exceptional prices, friendly service and the best selection of merchandise as soon as you walk through our doors. For more information, please visit http://lewisdrug.com