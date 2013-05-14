Sioux Falls Tile, Flooring and Carpet Purchases 100 Percent Guaranteed at Sioux Falls Carpet One

Sioux Falls, SD -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- Flooring is a huge investment that should always come with a satisfaction guarantee like the Beautiful Guarantee (TM) program offered on Sioux Falls tile, flooring and carpet purchases at Carpet One. The guarantee, which could easily be touted as the best in the business, is capturing customers’ attention.



Here is how this guarantee works. It is a simple 100 percent satisfaction guarantee for Sioux Falls flooring customers. After offering free in home measuring, an easy to understand warranty system and a customized level of protection, Carpet One wants to make sure their customers are 100 percent happy with the final results. If a customer is not completely satisfied Carpet One replaces the flooring for free.



Carpet One of Sioux Falls feels confident offering such a bold guarantee because it carries exclusive brands like Relax, It’s Lees, Tigressa, Bigelow, Resista Soft Style Hanover Hills Hardwood, Rustic River Hardwood, and Mirror Lake Laminate. All of which are using the latest advances in flooring techniques to increase durability, sustainability and beauty.



Fortunately, these exclusive brands don’t come with an expensive price tag when purchased at Carpet One. Sioux Falls carpet customers get the added bonus of affordable pricing. “With over 900 stores in our buying group, we can get the lowest prices from the best flooring manufacturers—and pass the savings on to you,” the Carpet One website states. Their upcoming promotion running May 13-June 30 features the Tigressa Carpet line which is a textured Saxony that boasts soft recyclable nylon fibers and resilient yarn engineering.



In addition to a 100 percent Beautiful Guarantee, affordable prices, and top flooring brands, Carpet One adds a streamlined shopping system to its personalized customer service. SelectAFloor (TM) is an exclusive shopping system that allows flooring and carpet Sioux Falls customers to navigate through the many flooring products, warranties and colors to find the best fit for their flooring project.



With so many unique buying opportunities at Carpet One and a guarantee that is difficult to top it is easy to see why they are receiving lots of attention from those looking for a quality floor buying experience that promises satisfaction.



About Carpet One Of Sioux Falls

With over a thousand stores worldwide, Carpet One has enormous buying power with partners in all of the major brands, mills, and manufacturers. Yet, each Carpet One Floor and Home flooring store is locally owned and operated and offers carpet, tile, laminate, vinyl and hardwood flooring. For more information visit http://www.carpetonesiouxfalls.com/