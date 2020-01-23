SIP Trunking Services Market Outlook and Opportunities in Grooming Regions: 2019-2025 : Nextiva, Inc., XO Communications, LLC, Twilio, Inc., 8x8, Inc., KPN International

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2020 -- Global SIP Trunking Services market research report provides estimation and analysis of the rising trends along with major drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities in the ICT industry. The report also gives out an idea about the complete background analysis of the industry which comprises of an assessment of the parental market. With the defined base year and the historic year, calculations are carried out in this report. It becomes easy to recognize how the market is going to act upon in the forecast years with the data and information about market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements covered in this SIP Trunking Services report.



The Global SIP Trunking Services Market is expected to reach USD 28.8 billion from USD 7.4 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% in the forecast period. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period.



Competitive Analysis:



The global SIP trunking services breaker market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.



In 2015, GTT acquires one source network a global data, Internet, Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) trunking and managed services. This acquisition will help the company to solidify its presence in SIP trunking market.



Top 10 Companies in the Global SIP Trunking Services Market Research Report:



Flowroute Inc.

3CX Ltd.

Nextiva, Inc.

XO Communications

LLC

Twilio, Inc.

8x8, Inc.,

KPN International N.V.,

3CX,

Allstream Inc.,

ShoreTel Inc.,

Level 3 Communications,

LLC,

NTT Communications Corp.,

Digium, Inc.,

One Source Network,

Sangoma Technologies Corp.,



Market Definition:



Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) trunk helps in the reduction of commonly used analog, T1-based Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) and allows the company to get a public or private internet connection by the SIP provider. All these types of session initiation protocol providers are also known as internet telephony service providers. Session initiation protocols are widely used for internet telephony, instant messaging, over Internet Protocol (IP) networks and others. According to statista, in 2017, the telecommunication market was valued at around USD 1.4 trillion and estimated to grow to around USD 1.46 trillion by 2020. As per the ACS Chemical Neuroscience, in 2016, in U.S., the global pharmaceutical industry was stated to be USD 446 billion alone. For instance, in 2016, 3CX (Unified communication solution provider) had come into partnership with Partner-Netwerk, a VoIP provider. This partnership would have helped both the companies to offer various services like internet connectivity, IPTV and SIP trunking to their customers. Thus, the above factors prove that the telecommunication and healthcare sectors are growing and will derive the demand of SIP trunking services.



Market Drivers and Restraints:



Migration reduces the use of fixed PSTN lines

Cost-effective for multiple lines and hardware requirements for multiple PRI ports

Increasing reliability of services by adding VoIP services

Rising security crackdown is a challenge



Market Segmentation:



The market is based on type, application, and geographical segments.

Based on type, the market is segmented into on-premise and hosted.

Based on application, the market is segmented into telecom and IT, health care, retail, media and entertainment, government, education, others.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.



Table of Content: Global SIP Trunking Services Market Research Report 2020-2025



Chapter 1: SIP Trunking Services Market Overview

Chapter 2: SIP Trunking Services Market Economic Impact

Chapter 3: Competition by Manufacturer

Chapter 4: Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2020-2025)

Chapter 5: Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2020-2025)

Chapter 6: Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7: SIP Trunking Services Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8: ## Market by Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: SIP Trunking Services Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: SIP Trunking Services Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12: SIP Trunking Services Market Forecast (2020-2025)

Chapter 13: Appendix



