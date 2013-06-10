Siponimod (Multiple Sclerosis) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022 - New Market Research Report

New Pharmaceuticals market report from GlobalData: "Siponimod (Multiple Sclerosis) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- GlobalData has released its new PharmaPoint Drug Evaluation report, "Siponimod (Multiple Sclerosis) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022". Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic, inflammatory neurological disorder characterized pathologically by demyelination, axonal transection and neurodegeneration within the central nervous system. With curative therapy still elusive, current disease management is dependent on life-long pharmacotherapy with disease-modifying therapies (DMT). The dominance of first-line injectable DMTs, including the interferon beta (IFNB) agents: Bayer's Betaseron/Betaferon (IFNB-1b), Biogen's Avonex (IFNB-1a) and Merck's Rebif (IFNB-1a), and Teva's Copaxone (glatiramer acetate), has been a salient feature of the MS therapeutics market. However, the competitive landscape is undergoing significant change with the emergence of oral therapies, several pipeline products with notable efficacies, and looming generics/biosimilars following the patent expiries of key branded products during the forecast period. In addition, the entry of new companies such as Sanofi/Genzyme and F. Hoffmann-La-Roche/Genentech will challenge the position of the established players in the MS marketplace.
Siponimod (BAF-312) is Novartis' second-generation S1P receptor modulator, which has a mechanism of action similar to Gilenya, but specifically targets receptor subtypes 1 and 5 (S1P1 and S1P5). It is currently initiating Phase III trials of clinical development. Like Gilenya, siponimod retains lymphocytes in the peripheral lymph nodes and inhibits their migration into the CNS, where they are implicated in the immunopathological processes of MS. It is believed that the higher specificity of siponimod will significantly reduce the incidence of serious side effects that are associated with Gilenya, thus providing an improved overall safety profile. Despite having demonstrated promising results in a Phase II trial as a treatment for RRMS, Novartis has instead decided to evaluate siponimod as an SPMS therapy in the current Phase III trials. Therefore, siponimod can potentially fulfill an important unmet need in MS by providing a much-needed additional treatment option for patients with SPMS.
- Overview of Multiple Sclerosis, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.
- Detailed information on Siponimod including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.
- Sales forecast for Siponimod for the top ten countries from 2012 to 2022.
- Sales information covered for the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, Canada, China and India
